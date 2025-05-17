Alton Brown's Ingenious Hack For Lighting A Grill Without Lighter Fluid

Lighting a charcoal grill can be a particular problem, one all too readily resolved with lighter fluid. Yet that easy solution comes at the risk of unhealthy fumes and chemical-tasting food. But celebrity chef Alton Brown is full of convenient cooking hacks, including a foolproof way to light a charcoal grill without lighter fluid.

On his Instagram, Brown explained that he starts with a chimney starter, a metal cylinder used to light charcoals on a grill. Normally, the top is filled with charcoal and some crumpled-up newspaper is stuck underneath in the lower chamber and lit on fire, to in turn light the coals. But, as Brown pointed out, "the newspaper's gonna burn up in about 10 seconds and the charcoal's not gonna get lit."

Brown explained that "my fire starts every time simply because I drizzle the paper with a little bit of oil." This hack uses any kind of cooking oil as extra fuel for the fire to keep your kindling from becoming instant ash. "It will burn ten times longer and I promise you, even in a stiff breeze, all will be well," Brown assures his audience.