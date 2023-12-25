Forget The Glasses, Serve Your Jell-O Shots In Orange Peel Slices

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jell-O shots are a fun adult twist on a classic kiddie snack. You get the jiggly sensation of Jell-O packed with booze to make for a fun party appetizer or welcome shot for your next get-together. They come in a wide range of flavors thanks to the many different types of alcohol and flavors of jelly powder you can choose from.

Now, Jell-O shots are typically served in shot glasses, making them easy to take the shooters. But why stick to the norm when you can get creative and serve your shots in orange peels sliced into wedges? The orange peels make the shots look like they're pieces of fruit when, in reality, they're alcohol-infused gelatin.

Are you ready to wow your party guests with this quick and easy hack? First, you'll need to choose what flavor Jell-O you're going to use. Then, you'll have to prep your orange peels and follow a set methodology to whip up this shot. Once you've mastered the technique, try mixing things up with variations on this aesthetic shooter!