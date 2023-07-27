Jell-O Is Revamping Its Look For The First Time In A Decade

Jell-O has always seemed like a nostalgic treat, and its packaging has made it feel that way, too. But now, the jiggly dessert is rebranding with a whole new logo and look. It's sleeker than the brand's previous packaging, and it finally brings the gelatin and pudding maker into this decade — it's been a full 10 years since Jell-O updated its appearance, according to a press release shared with Daily Meal.

Jell-O, whose parent company is Kraft Heinz, rebranded by changing its logo from sharp-edged block letters to thick, bubble-style letters, possibly to give them a more "jiggly" feel in line with its products. The brand's pudding and gelatin packaging remains in its typical square box, but the flavors are coupled with animated-looking designs to note the type, whether strawberry, lemon, vanilla, or one of its many other flavors. Beyond that, the company's packaging features many colorful fonts, inviting a wide array of colors to the packaging, which differs depending on the Jell-O product.