The Ratio Tip For Perfect Jell-O Shots Every Time

While a bit tedious to pour into individual containers, Jell-O shots are quite easy to make and require only three main ingredients: Jell-O (any kind of instant gelatin will do), water, and your choice of alcohol. The key is to use twice the amount of boiling water as the rest of the ingredients. In an interview with Business Insider, professional mixologist Jane Danger notes that this ratio "will help ensure that the taste is fairly balanced and the drink can set easily in a solid form." While it might be tempting, adding a bit more booze to your recipe will likely backfire, as the Jell-O might not set, leaving you with a runny mess.

To make the Jell-O shots, you'll first dissolve the gelatin into boiling water before adding your liquor and cold water. When the solution is thoroughly mixed, you can pour it into individual shot glasses before moving to the refrigerator to harden. After about two to four hours, the shots will firm up and be ready to serve. If you're running low on time, you can add a few ice cubes to the cold water before mixing to accelerate gelatinization.