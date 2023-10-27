How To Remove Stubborn Jell-O From Its Mold

Jell-O might just be as American as apple pie. The name-brand gelatin even went so far as to dub itself "America's Most Famous Dessert" with its 1904 catchphrase. With its bright, almost surreal colors, Jell-O molds are a nostalgic treat for many people. While they can be a lot of fun to make and decorate, they can also be a huge pain when the gelatin gets stuck and won't slide out like it's supposed to. Never fear — there's no need to risk breaking it in pieces with a too-vigorous shake. And you don't need to pry it out and piece it back together. Instead, use a quick warm water bath to coax it out while keeping it intact.

But won't the warm water melt the already-set Jell-O? Not if it's just warm — don't use hot water. And do it quickly. A mere 10 seconds will do the trick, loosening just enough of the outside to allow it to slide out.

You're not going to submerge the entire thing, either. Only the sides should be dipped in the warm water; be sure to keep the actual gelatin nice and dry. Then give it a little jiggle, top it with a cold plate, and flip it over. Ta-da — your masterpiece will be set free from its mold.