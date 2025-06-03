Whatever Happened To KFC's Buffet?

When tough times hit, restaurant chains are forced to make changes that not all customers are happy about. For instance, dwindling traffic and sales have caused KFC to struggle to keep its doors open, leading to closures. The chain's popular all-you-can-eat buffet has fallen prey to cuts, likely due to higher operating costs and food waste, as demand has diminished over the years. However, it's still possible to find a KFC buffet if you know where to look.

Unfortunately, the KFC website doesn't provide information about which of its locations have a buffet. Thanks to the passionate Facebook group KFC Buffet Aficionados, though, a constantly updated list of active KFC buffets is available. In the Featured tab on the page, you can access an interactive map and a Google Sheet with details for each open location, including timestamps for when each was updated. There were 17 active KFC buffet locations — largely across the Southeast — as of this writing. Anyone who wants to contribute to the updates can fill out the details of active and closed buffets using a Google Form.

Best of all, the buffets are still slowly being reopened at some locations across the country. KFC's Madisonville, Tennessee, location opened in May 2025. Amber Ogle Lewis, a member of the KFC Buffet Aficionados group, posted a thank-you to the group's patrons for their support when the buffet reopened. Perhaps this trickle of reopenings is part of KFC's exciting changes in 2025, like adding flavorful bowls to the menu and moving its headquarters to Texas.