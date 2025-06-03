Whatever Happened To KFC's Buffet?
When tough times hit, restaurant chains are forced to make changes that not all customers are happy about. For instance, dwindling traffic and sales have caused KFC to struggle to keep its doors open, leading to closures. The chain's popular all-you-can-eat buffet has fallen prey to cuts, likely due to higher operating costs and food waste, as demand has diminished over the years. However, it's still possible to find a KFC buffet if you know where to look.
Unfortunately, the KFC website doesn't provide information about which of its locations have a buffet. Thanks to the passionate Facebook group KFC Buffet Aficionados, though, a constantly updated list of active KFC buffets is available. In the Featured tab on the page, you can access an interactive map and a Google Sheet with details for each open location, including timestamps for when each was updated. There were 17 active KFC buffet locations — largely across the Southeast — as of this writing. Anyone who wants to contribute to the updates can fill out the details of active and closed buffets using a Google Form.
Best of all, the buffets are still slowly being reopened at some locations across the country. KFC's Madisonville, Tennessee, location opened in May 2025. Amber Ogle Lewis, a member of the KFC Buffet Aficionados group, posted a thank-you to the group's patrons for their support when the buffet reopened. Perhaps this trickle of reopenings is part of KFC's exciting changes in 2025, like adding flavorful bowls to the menu and moving its headquarters to Texas.
History of the KFC buffet and what to expect
The restaurant buffet has roots in 16th-century Sweden, with the brännvinsbord: a pre-dinner spread of various foods and spirits, or beer. While the American buffet certainly looks different with the addition of desserts, it still features a variety of meats and vegetables.
KFC launched its buffet in the early 1980s to maintain a competitive edge over other fast food chains. So, if you grew up in the 1980s or '90s, it might be a nostalgic memory, because many families took advantage of the all-you-can-eat feature. As people adopted more health-conscious diets, however, interest in the KFC buffet — and many others — began to wane.
Luckily, those who remember and love the KFC buffet can still expect the same variety of dishes. In photos posted to the KFC Buffet Aficionados group on Facebook, you can see what's often available — albeit the options will differ by location. The smörgåsbord includes the chain's famous chicken made with secret spices from the original recipe — such as ground ginger, paprika, and dried mustard. But you're likely to find items that aren't on the regular menu, too — like collard greens, fried okra, and rice for side dishes, as well as Jell-O, pudding, and cobbler for dessert. Now, if only the restaurant would bring back some of the discontinued KFC items we miss most, like the potato wedges, we'd be in great shape.