12 Meats & Cheeses That Always Taste Better At The Deli

Oscar Meyer might be the go-to for every teenager's lunch in America, but when it comes to a gourmet-level sandwich, it just doesn't hit. There's something about the way a meat slicer sounds like music to the ear of a turkey lover, or how a sample of thinly-sliced ham tastes like heaven. It's not just the atmosphere of a deli that makes the meat taste better, though. As it turns out, there's some science behind cold cuts boasting better quality from the deli counter.

Advertisement

Freshness has everything to do with certain meats and cheeses. Delis are all about the preparation, storage, and proper serving of everything in their display case. Where a product comes from matters, and this often differs from what's sold in stores. A deli also has the luxury of avoiding meat and cheeses that are full of preservatives, which changes flavor more than you might realize. If you look closely enough, you'll even notice the imported meats in a grocery store are not the same name brands as those in your local deli. So, let's find out why the deli is the superior option for cold cuts and cheeses.