12 Meats & Cheeses That Always Taste Better At The Deli
Oscar Meyer might be the go-to for every teenager's lunch in America, but when it comes to a gourmet-level sandwich, it just doesn't hit. There's something about the way a meat slicer sounds like music to the ear of a turkey lover, or how a sample of thinly-sliced ham tastes like heaven. It's not just the atmosphere of a deli that makes the meat taste better, though. As it turns out, there's some science behind cold cuts boasting better quality from the deli counter.
Freshness has everything to do with certain meats and cheeses. Delis are all about the preparation, storage, and proper serving of everything in their display case. Where a product comes from matters, and this often differs from what's sold in stores. A deli also has the luxury of avoiding meat and cheeses that are full of preservatives, which changes flavor more than you might realize. If you look closely enough, you'll even notice the imported meats in a grocery store are not the same name brands as those in your local deli. So, let's find out why the deli is the superior option for cold cuts and cheeses.
1. Corned beef
Corned beef is all too often mistaken for pastrami because they're both made from brisket. The difference happens during the preparation of each, which is also incredibly specific to the deli serving these meats. Corned beef is brined, usually with a pickling spice, before it's boiled. This pickling spice is partially responsible for the diverse flavor of corned beef from the deli vs corned beef straight from a package. Each deli has its own spice blend, which usually consists of peppercorns, mustard seed, allspice, and bay leaves. Some delis add cloves, cardamom, flavored salt, or mixed peppercorns for depth. The beautiful thing about ordering corned beef from a deli is the reassurance that each slice is infused with scratch-made seasoning, and has been brined recently to infuse the most flavor possible.
The corned beef you'll find in grocery stores (in packages or containers, not raw cuts of brisket with seasoning packets) needs preservatives to stay fresh. More often than not, this comes in the form of sodium nitrate, which increases the shelf life of most meats. Sodium nitrate adds saltiness, but also keeps foodborne pathogens at bay, giving non-deli corned beef time to be sold and consumed before it spoils. This process is done during factory production, where meat is cured rather than boiled. Here, corned beef is seasoned with the same generic blend of spices, left to cure for up to a week, injected with a flavor boost, and packaged. And yes, we all know the canned version exists, but you'll need a worthy canned corned beef guide to navigate that.
2. American cheese
There's American cheese that comes in a plastic wrapper, and then there's American cheese that comes fresh from the deli. The biggest difference between the two is the texture: American cheese in plastic sleeves is often sticky, squishy, and has a distinctly cheesy smell similar to boxed mac 'n cheese. In stark contrast, deli-sliced American cheese has a milder scent (less manufactured, if you will), a firmer consistency, and lacks that mysterious stickiness. So, what exactly is American cheese? Interestingly enough, all American cheeses are made by using the same process. American cheese is actually an amalgam of several cheeses, like Colby, Swiss, and cheddar. Emulsification is what brings the cheeses together to form an ooey, gooey, melty cheese that we refer to as distinctly American.
So, why the difference in Kraft packaged cheese vs deli-sliced American? The answer lies in the fat content and emulsifier of each. Either sodium citrate or sodium phosphate is used to blend several cheeses into one product. The fat that's added to this accounts for the creaminess of the cheese. While this is very much a chemical reaction that you don't need to know while shopping, what you do need to know is this: Deli cheese has a higher fat content, making it the tastier, creamier alternative to grocery-style American cheese, which has more preservatives than fat content. The stuff you buy in the store is intended to last through the apocalypse, whereas deli cheese is intended to be eaten within a week or less.
3. Roast beef
When you think of roast beef, the first thing that comes to mind is probably Arby's. While this is fair, the fast food chain can't hold a candle to fresh, deli-sliced roast beef. Arby's method of steaming beef might be goated, but delis are out there roasting beef from scratch. The best cut of meat for roast beef is usually top round or eye of round, which is what you'll find seasoned up and slow-roasted in a deli. Higher-quality steak cuts produce more flavor, which results in a tastier deli meat when cooled and sliced. The best part? Deli roast beef has no need for additives or preservatives when it's cooked in-house. This makes for a less salty, meatier flavor that tastes more authentic than pre-packaged meat. Even at delis that don't roast beef in-house, you'll find that brands such as Boar's Head are free of hormones, antibiotics, and nitrates.
Additives aren't the only thing accounting for a fresher deli taste, though. Roast beef is not a steak and is intended to be sliced thin. Deli counters have this advantage over grocery store cold cuts, because the customer has the power to demand paper-thin slices. This results in melt-in-your-mouth roast beef, rather than the thicker, chewy pieces you might find with pre-sliced meat. Thin-sliced roast beef also gives you that classic layering that's common in au jus sandwiches, and works so well with melted Swiss cheese.
4. Pastrami
If you don't need two hands to eat a pastrami sandwich, then you're doing it wrong. Any deli will confirm that pastrami should be stacked, and it should be stacked high. It's a voluminous meat, and grocery store slices don't compare in any way, shape, or form to what you'll find behind a deli counter. Pastrami is brined, given a spice rub, and smoked. Traditional pastrami sandwiches are always steamed to finish, which is what gives that classic Katz's Deli tenderness. Several things account for deli pastrami tasting like it's a gift from the gods: custom spice blends, smoking time, and steam time. These also happen to be three things that don't translate well to pre-packaged pastrami.
Even brands such as Boar's Head can't replicate the flavor of pastrami made in-house. While the brand comes close with a partial smoking and curated spice blend, it's not steamed and still contains sodium nitrite and sodium phosphate as preservatives. This isn't a negative quality-wise, but it does affect the flavor, giving it more of a pre-packaged taste than fresh pastrami from the deli. It might seem like the simple solution to this is to steam the cold cuts before serving. Unfortunately, this still won't compete with fresh deli pastrami, which soaks up more moisture than a pre-cooked product.
5. Provolone
Provolone cheese is uniquely potent in its scent, but is still a deli favorite. It's the perfect counterpart to a turkey sandwich or an Italian sub and, yes, it almost always tastes better from the deli. To understand why a deli truly cuts the cheese better than the pre-packaged product, it helps to understand the process of making provolone. This Italian cow's milk cheese is made from curds of curdled milk. These are stretched to create a cheese-like texture and soaked in brine to produce that salty bite we all know and love. However — and this is a big one — there's also aged provolone. This is left to age for at least two months, giving the cheese an even more potent flavor but also developing its creamy texture. Now, take a guess at which cheese is served in most delis. Spoiler alert: It's aged provolone.
A deli also has access to imported cheese. This is somewhat of a gray area, since imported slices from cheese wheels can often be found in grocery store delis. Even this product is higher-quality than pre-packed, pre-sliced provolone cheese. Imported provolone is always cured and aged, and proof of this lies in on the Italian seal most cheeses feature prominently on their packaging. Do you know what doesn't have that seal? Pre-packaged provolone slices, which are processed with higher salt content and can contain additives. A lack of aging affects the flavor of this cheese, giving it a mild flavor with salt being the predominant flavor note.
6. Sopressata
You could go with pre-sliced sopressata from the cold cut section, or you could walk straight to the deli counter and inquire about the imported salami. Sopressata is not necessarily as common as turkey or ham, but it's one meat that can be life-changing when ordered fresh. The reason for this stands out a bit from other meats, as sopressata is typically imported and if it's not, it must be made by a specialist of Italian meats. However, when ordering this meat from a deli, slicing has everything to do with its flavor. Some theorize that this is based on the surface area when a slice is made. The aeration that occurs when cured meat is exposed to air creates a reaction that brings out the flavor, which a pre-packed salami won't offer.
Another reason why sopressata is best ordered at the deli counter is because you want it sliced thinly. It's well-known that thin slices of meat have better flavor, because it has more points of contact in your mouth when you take a bite. For a meat like sopressata, this can improve texture because the fat and spices are more evenly dispersed in each slice. This is especially important for cured meats, as they often have a more potent flavor and can be overwhelming when slices are thicker. Unfortunately, this is a common faux pas that happens when slicing meat at home. Save yourself the fate of chewing down on a whole peppercorn and get that meat thinly sliced at the deli.
7. Salami
Salami is an interesting player in the game of should-you-go-to-the-deli-counter-or-not. It's not hard to find pre-sliced salami in any grocery store, but the question is this: Why would you opt for that, when you can get fresh, thinly sliced, flavorful salami instead? Many people don't realize that there are two classes of salami: pre-packaged cold cut brand, and artisan salami. The latter is crafted in a way that showcases traditional curing methods, versus meat that's produced in a factory and intended for mass consumption. In recent years, more delis have begun carrying higher-quality, imported meats such as salami due to increased demand. This means the better product will always be found at the deli counter, and will always taste fresher, a bit spicier, and more authentic than a grocery store cold cut.
You're more likely to find hard salami in the grocery store, which doesn't compare in any way to artisan salami. This typically contains added flavoring and preservatives like sodium nitrite and sodium ascorbate. It's a mediocre option for quick weekday sandwiches, but it won't pack a punch like deli salami does. It also won't lend that authentic Italian sub flavor like a deli salami would, because the ingredients used in grocery-style salami are usually cheaper and lower quality.
8. Swiss cheese
Let's talk about the process of making Swiss cheese. As its name implies, it's an Alpine-style cheese that's traditionally low in salt and heavy in brine. Its lower salt content is what allows the potent earthiness of Swiss to stand out, rather than a salty forefront like with many other cheeses. The result? A cheese that loves (good) bacteria, which releases carbon dioxide bubbles, creating the classic hole-y cheese we're familiar with. This authentic Swiss is what you'll find in most delis, with a strong flavor and an even stronger scent. Even Boar's Head offers an imported version of this cheese that's traditionally low in salt and high in flavor.
Many pre-packaged Swiss cheeses are actually baby Swiss, which is an American style. The result is a far more mild flavor, fewer holes, and a cheese that doesn't necessarily scratch that Swiss itch. Baby Swiss is only aged for about a month, which doesn't allow it time to reach the same potency as traditional Swiss. Delis do sell this Americanized version but they always have some brand of traditional Swiss, whereas the grocery store may not. The two are not interchangeable and if you're looking for an authentic, stinky slice of Swiss, the deli counter is the best place to find it.
9. Mortadella
Mortadella is criminally underrated when it comes to Italian meats, but what, exactly, is it made of? It's often compared to bologna but is actually a type of soft salami. It's created by emulsifying meat and fat to create a creamy cold cut that melts on the tongue, unlike traditional bologna that's firmer with more of a bouncy texture. The result? An indulgent addition to any Italian sub that adds richness and a hint of salt and spice, thanks to the pistachios incorporated just before shaping. In a deli setting, ideally, mortadella is cut paper-thin with slivers of pistachio to cut through its fatty texture. Outside of a deli setting, well... It's anyone's guess how thin (or not) those slices will be.
Pre-packaged mortadella is not always easy to find but if you do, it's usually imported. While this isn't the worst thing in the world, it does mean the meat is exposed to air within the package. For a cured meat like salami, this is fine. For a fresher meat like mortadella, this rapidly decreases the overall quality and flavor. Pre-sliced mortadella no longer has the protection of its original casing, nor is it sliced to order. Therefore, packaged mortadella may only have a fraction of the flavor that a freshly-sliced piece of mortadella will, and it might not even come with pistachios. A world without pistachios in mortadella, quite honestly, is a travesty.
10. Prosciutto
The beauty of prosciutto lies in the ham leg from which it's sliced. If you've never seen prosciutto sliced off the bone before, then it's probably time to find a new deli. This is Prosciutto di Parma, and it's the most traditionally imported prosciutto for delis. Even this has seen an uptick, as the demand for authentic prosciutto has skyrocketed. Some delis may even import a leg of prosciutto sans femur, which allows it to be easily sliced on a slicer. These slices will be thin enough to see through, which is how the meat is intended to be eaten. Any thicker, and the texture becomes unpleasant and chewy. Each slice should be equally lean and marbled, and, yes — this is what makes the aged pork such an expensive cold cut.
The differences between this and pre-packaged prosciutto are night and day. Pre-packaged cuts can have inconsistent marbling and thicker slices, which throws off the texture. Rather than melting in your mouth, it will actually take work to chew. Additionally, exposure to air can affect the color of prosciutto, making it dull and gray versus pink or salmon-colored. While this won't impact flavor too much, it can cause the meat to take on a metallic taste, lessening its quality as time goes on. No one wants a slice of prosciutto that tastes like a penny; make the extra trip to the deli.
11. Cheddar
At this point, it's no surprise that a deli will favor culinary craftsmanship over a product with a long-shelf-life. This is where the difference lies for most meats and cheeses, and the same is true of cheddar. When it comes to sliced cheddar for sandwiches, it will always taste better from the deli counter because there's no need for it to have a six-month shelf-life. Cheddar from the deli is usually crafted with higher-quality ingredients that include dairy, with no additives. The only thing you might find is annatto, which is used to create the bright orange color that cheddar is known for. Even so, many delis carry plain white cheddar, which is free of this coloring additive.
Now, let's talk about pre-packaged, pre-sliced cheddar. The flavor might be similar, but the ingredients are wholly different. Pre-packaged cheddar often contains additives that give it a borderline unnatural shelf-life, allowing it to remain shelf-stable until it's purchased. This cheese may contain different emulsifiers as well, which give it a firmer texture that may not melt as easily as deli-style cheddar. Overall, the deli counter offers a higher-quality product, while pre-sliced cheddar is adequate for the occasional lunch.
12. Liverwurst
Liverwurst is an interesting meat that doesn't appeal to everyone. If you're a fan of patê, then you'll undoubtedly love this German-style spread. There are two types of soft German sausages to know about, mainly because one is pre-packaged and the other is usually fresh: liverwurst and Braunschweiger. They taste similar, but are cooked differently, which is why they can be sold in different ways. Liverwurst is what you'll find in a traditional German or Polish deli. This seasoned pork or beef liver sausage is typically made in-house at these delis. It has a rich flavor that's unparalleled by even that of patê, with a creamy mouthfeel and savory but slightly sweet finish. Liverwurst, essentially, is a fresher version of Braunschweiger.
On the other hand, Braunschweiger is what you'll find in the bologna section of the grocery store. While they are the same product made with the same cuts of meat and similar seasonings, Braunschweiger has additives like sodium nitrite as a preservative. Since it's made for mass consumption, some quality is sacrificed for the sake of an easily accessible lunch meat. This often affects the texture, and presents with a saltier flavor due to curing salts used in production. Braunschweiger sold in stores is almost entirely made of pork, which lowers the price point but further sacrifices flavor. In short: If you're looking for authentic liver sausage, go to the deli for the better, higher-quality meat.