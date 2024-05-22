We Talked To A Chef About How To Make The Perfect Cuban Sandwich

The Cuban sandwich is a staple in southern Florida, a delicacy as vibrant as the regional cuisine it comes from. Although there's some debate as to its exact origin, the Cuban sandwich can generally be either traced back to Tampa or Miami, depending on who you ask, and is thought to have been invented by Cuban immigrants in those communities. What really gives this sandwich its own unique flair, however, is that it only contains a few core ingredients: Swiss cheese, pickles, ham, pork shoulder, and mustard. There's no mayo, lettuce, or tomato — components you'll typically find in other sandwiches. Nevertheless, the Cubano is still hearty and flavorful.

If you're unable to venture down to Florida but still want to take a bite out of a really good Cuban sandwich, you're in luck. Daily Meal spoke with private chef and media personality Ronaldo Linares (who, by the way, is also on Instagram and TikTok) about the secrets to the perfect Cuban sandwich.

According to Linares, a great Cuban always adheres to "the ultimate Cubano commandments." Mainly, this means getting the ingredients exactly right, from the type of bread you use to the meat and other sandwich fillings you put in between your slices. It can even boil down to the sides and drinks you serve it with. "[It's] about keeping it real [with] no extra frills," a tenet Linares swears by. "Once you start adding too much, it just stops being the authentic Cuban experience." Even so, Linares' particular take on the Cubano will not only make your tastebuds sing — it also might surprise you.