4 Sandwich Chains That Use The Highest Quality Cheese And 4 That Use The Lowest

Since first opening on the Jersey Shore boardwalk in 1956, Jersey Mike's has focused on doing fewer things better. It therefore makes sense that the sandwich chain only offers three types of cheese: provolone, Swiss, and white American.

Fans and employees have taken to Reddit to defend the sandwich chain's limited cheese options. As one Redditor states: "More choices isn't generally a good thing for a customer simply because it further complicates a lot of things once all these choices add up and overall causes a decrease across the board in quality. Smaller menu less choices with more focus on what you do offer is the winning formula." Another Reddit user reminds us: "Simplicity is king. There is genuinely a connection between smaller menus, and quality." This writer is inclined to agree, and so Jersey Mike's makes it onto the list of sandwich chains with the highest quality cheese.

White American cheese is what it famously uses instead of Cheez Whiz on Mike's Famous Philly. One reviewer said in a YouTube video applauding the sandwich that it had "tons of cheese." Another on Reddit recommends asking for provolone instead. It might be worth trying both cheeses to see which one you prefer. Or, you can sample other cheesy hot sub options from the chain, like its Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak, Big Kahuna Cheese Steak (made with extra white American cheese), or Grilled Portabella Mushroom & Swiss. Most of the cold subs include cheese as well. And on the Jersey Mike's website, the chain promises to only serve high-quality cheeses sourced from premium brands, so you won't have to worry about cheap imitations here.

It's worth noting that the company also landed the number-one spot on our ranking of meat quality at eight sandwich chains. So the only question left to answer is: "Which Jersey Mike's sub should I try next?"