4 Sandwich Chains That Use The Highest Quality Cheese And 4 That Use The Lowest
Since they offer the ultimate grab-and-go meal, sandwich chains are synonymous with quick convenience. But before they reach your hungry hands, the ingredients in that sandwich take time to make. Cheese, in particular, requires careful craftsmanship that should not be overlooked. According to the global organization Slow Food, creating an excellent cheese requires aging, attention paid to the diet of the animals involved (which typically means providing livestock with a well-balanced diet), and heat treatment (otherwise known as pasteurization). These key steps of the cheesemaking process affect the product's flavor, body and texture, and color — also known as the characteristics evaluated by the United States Department of Agriculture to determine a cheese's quality.
Better sandwiches are made with high quality cheese, so we took to the sites of eight popular sandwich chains to see what they have to say (or choose to keep to themselves) about their cheeses. As this information varies, we also considered the types of cheese each menu offers, cheese preparation methods, and what real customers have to say about the perceived value. Armed with these metrics, we compiled the following list to compare how each place's shreds, wedges, and slices stack up. Read on to find out which sandwich chains have cheese that's extra gouda, which may not be worth your hard-earned cheddar, and more cheese puns.
Highest quality: Jersey Mike's Subs
Since first opening on the Jersey Shore boardwalk in 1956, Jersey Mike's has focused on doing fewer things better. It therefore makes sense that the sandwich chain only offers three types of cheese: provolone, Swiss, and white American.
Fans and employees have taken to Reddit to defend the sandwich chain's limited cheese options. As one Redditor states: "More choices isn't generally a good thing for a customer simply because it further complicates a lot of things once all these choices add up and overall causes a decrease across the board in quality. Smaller menu less choices with more focus on what you do offer is the winning formula." Another Reddit user reminds us: "Simplicity is king. There is genuinely a connection between smaller menus, and quality." This writer is inclined to agree, and so Jersey Mike's makes it onto the list of sandwich chains with the highest quality cheese.
White American cheese is what it famously uses instead of Cheez Whiz on Mike's Famous Philly. One reviewer said in a YouTube video applauding the sandwich that it had "tons of cheese." Another on Reddit recommends asking for provolone instead. It might be worth trying both cheeses to see which one you prefer. Or, you can sample other cheesy hot sub options from the chain, like its Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak, Big Kahuna Cheese Steak (made with extra white American cheese), or Grilled Portabella Mushroom & Swiss. Most of the cold subs include cheese as well. And on the Jersey Mike's website, the chain promises to only serve high-quality cheeses sourced from premium brands, so you won't have to worry about cheap imitations here.
It's worth noting that the company also landed the number-one spot on our ranking of meat quality at eight sandwich chains. So the only question left to answer is: "Which Jersey Mike's sub should I try next?"
Lowest quality: Which Wich
The aptly named Which Wich has a lot of options. Customers can customize nearly every part of their sandwich, and this includes the cheese. Offerings on the menu range from staples like American, Swiss, cheddar, and provolone to intriguing upgrades like blue cheese, pepper jack, mozzarella, and Cheez Whiz. But when we went to the sandwich chain's website to look for information on the quality of said cheese, there was none to be found. And, unfortunately for Which Wich, online reviews don't improve the situation.
"Welcome to Flavorless Town!" Proclaims one dissatisfied sandwich eater on Reddit, who ordered the Philly Cheese Steak. The reviewer went on to say: "I mean honestly, where is that $12 I gave you going in terms of ingredients ... Basic cheese, which I'm guessing they ran out of halfway making it, basic green peppers, and probably the skin of an onion." For those keeping score, that means points are being deducted for both flavor and quantity. Even an employee said of the chain's Philly Cheese Steak: "I've had better." Ouch.
One thing Which Wich has going for it is ease of ordering, achieved through its branded app and a handy paper bag system, which allows customers quicker customization. This makes it easy to cover bland ingredients with more flavorful toppings like olive salad, Sriracha, or a hot pepper mix. That tip may come in handy on your next trip to Which Wich, where the cheese has been deemed of lesser quality.
Highest quality: Schlotzsky's
Of all the sandwich chains featured in this round-up, Schlotzsky's provides the most extensive information on its cheese. GoTo Foods (the sandwich chain's parent company) states on its website: "Our vendor qualification and quality assurance processes are designed to ensure we are sourcing animal proteins, including poultry, dairy, and egg products from responsible suppliers who meet our standards and apply industry best practices as they relate to animal welfare." Translation: The company works with suppliers that treat their cows well.
The Original sandwich at Schlotzsky's comes with three cheeses (cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan). The French Dip's got provolone and Swiss. There are also cheesy pizzas, flatbreads, and calzones on the menu as well. Of course, you could order something without cheese. But the cheese philosophy at Schlotzsky's appears to be the more, the merrier. In 2024, the company even launched its own creamy Mac & Cheese topped with cheddar. One YouTube reviewer called it "The best mac and cheese I've ever had from a fast food place, period. There's not even a contest. Nobody has mac and cheese this good."
While other eateries might treat cheese as an afterthought, Schlotzsky's puts that melty deliciousness front and center, showing it's got nothing to hide in terms of quality. And for that, it's earned a spot among the sandwich chains with the best cheese.
Lowest quality: Jimmy John's
The sandwich chain — which was supposed to be a hot dog stand when the business launched in 1981 — has built its reputation on fresh-baked bread and fast service. But while the Jimmy John's website boasts a variety of premium ingredients, its cheese selection features a glaring omission: options. A customer can modify their sandwich to include different meats and veggies (and even order off Jimmy John's secret menu) but if they want cheese on their sandwich, it has to be provolone.
The bold move to offer only one type of cheese at a sandwich chain is obviously controversial, prompting customers to weigh the pros and cons online. One Redditor reasonably asks: "What about all the other cheeses?" Another Reddit user says: "To be fair, it's a very mild provolone. It's thoroughly inoffensive." That's not exactly a glowing endorsement, nor is the response from another customer: "That's the way Jimmy likes it. It's fast and easy." Maybe Jimmy John's fans think that's good enough for cheese, but this writer disagrees. In order for a sandwich chain to claim that its cheese is of high quality, it needs to do better than (as another Reddit user bluntly puts it) a "s**t cheese selection."
Highest quality: Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The promise published on Potbelly's website, to deliver on size and quality, extends to the sandwich chain's cheese options. These range from tried-and-true classics like cheddar, Swiss, and provolone to fun flavor bombs like blue cheese (featured on some of its salads) and feta (in the Mediterranean sub). A former employee attests to the freshness on Reddit, saying: "All of the meat is fresh, sliced every morning, and the cheese."
In addition to the laser focus on quality, Potbelly stands out for the way it toasts its sandwiches. This helps to boost the flavor of the cheese inside and creates a melty texture. This cozy aspect is fitting, considering the sandwich chain started as an antique shop and is named after a stove. Now, customers can get a warm, fuzzy feeling from menu items like the classic Grilled Cheese made with cheddar, or the chain's provolone-packed Mama's Meatball sub. Online reviews for the creamy, three-cheese mac & cheese also speak to the quality of the cheese at Potbelly, with one happy customer on Yelp saying: "It was white cheddar – so sharp and creamy, yum!
If you want to add more cheesy goodness to your Potbelly's sub, try this Reddit user's tip: "I usually get a turkey and Swiss or ham and Swiss and broccoli cheddar soup. I always dip my sandwich in my soup." Looking for something lighter? Try a sprinkle of feta or blue cheese (two of the healthiest types of cheese, per Healthline) on your sub instead. Either way, you can expect quality cheese at Potbelly.
Lowest quality: Au Bon Pain
With a name that translates to "from good bread" in French and an entire bakery section on its menu, Au Bon Pain places a strong emphasis on its bread. But what about its cheese? A peek at the European-inspired sandwich chain's website shows that it features interesting options like asiago, feta, and gorgonzola, as well as old standbys like NY cheddar, Swiss, fresh mozzarella, and a selection of cream cheese for bagels. Given that assortment and the company's name, one might expect to see some traditional French cheeses like brie, chèvre, or camembert listed as well, but those remain oddly absent. Equally strange is the lack of detail in menu items like the Country Grilled Cheese, which mentions a vague "four cheese blend" instead of specific varieties.
To make matters worse, Au Bon Pain also has a reported lack of care in its preparation methods. As one Yelper said of her breakfast sandwich: "The cheddar cheese was a cold slice of cheese, with no attempt to melt it onto the sandwich. The egg was actually fine but lukewarm. It came out really quickly, and I guess I know why. When you have all the components on hand, and you don't even bother to melt or toast the sandwich, it's pretty fast." Serving cheese cold when it should be warm and melty is a faux pas that indicates the ingredient is an afterthought, and that doesn't bode well for the quality. Will Au Bon Pain step up its game and make an un-brie-lievable comeback? We sure hope so.
Highest quality: Panera Bread
Even though it's also named for its bread, Panera Bread is one sandwich chain that appears to care equally about its cheese. Options on the menu include cheddar, mozzarella, American, gruyere, and fontina (not to mention an array of flavored cream cheeses). And the mission statement on the company's website promises to uphold high standards of quality and freshness when sourcing all of its ingredients. Since 1987, the sandwich chain has been winning the hearts of cheese lovers nationwide by sourcing (and then being generous with) the good stuff.
Cheese-centric menu items at Panera Bread have earned a cult following, spawning countless copycat recipes for its Broccoli Cheddar Soup and entire Reddit threads dedicated to its Mac & Cheese made with aged white cheddar, with one user saying: "I'm eating it rn and my taste buds are doing backflips." Other Reddit users rave about Panera's classic Grilled Cheese, saying: "I've been obsessed with it for years too. i'm not sure why but it's always so delicious and perfect." Another person said: "It is literally the best grilled cheese I have ever tasted, and I have been trying to recreate it at home for so long, but have never succeeded, I would literally pay someone to give me the exact brand of bread, cheese, and a step by step tutorial on how to make it."
While some recipes may be kept under wraps, the deliciousness of Panera's cheese is no secret. Work your way through the menu, starting with this definitive ranking of the best sandwiches at Panera Bread.
Lowest quality: Subway
The standard menu at Subway offers a respectable cheese line-up, featuring American, pepper jack, provolone, and cheddar. Of those, the American appears to be popular, with people taking to Reddit in an attempt to source the brand. According to a former employee: "It's a private label, I don't think you can buy it in stores. It's a very plasticky and low quality cheese though, so maybe just trying off-brand or kraft cheeses would work?" Meanwhile, this Quora user speculates that the reason Subway's American cheese melts so well is due to the fact that "it's cheap cheese, almost flavorless too. It isn't meant to taste good or add character to the sandwich. It's just there to be melty and warm, adding perceived value to the sandwich." Unfortunately, this writer agrees. The cheese at Subway is like everything else at Subway: Good in a pinch, but not good enough to make anyone say "cheese" with joy.
In its defense, the sandwich chain's website has a page outlining its dedication to best practices for animal welfare and responsible farming. However, the fact that it hasn't yet removed the supplemental growth hormone rBST from its global dairy supply chain is an issue, as the hormone has been linked to health issues in humans who consume it, according to the American Cancer Society. Moreover, Subway's page on commitment to "quality and food safety" primarily focuses on the latter, mentioning activities like handwashing and temperature monitoring that have less to do with stocking premium products, and more to do with basic hygiene. The "better living" section specifically highlights menu items without cheese, leaving us to draw our own (negative) conclusions about the chain's cheese quality.