The Cook Time For Your Fresh Pasta Isn't What You Think

Advice for cooking pasta is almost always to aim for an al dente texture. But when you consider what al dente really means, it's not possible for fresh pasta because there's too much moisture already present. Dried pasta starts hard and softens as it cooks, but fresh pasta is fairly soft from the start, and will only become more so as it boils. You'll know fresh pasta is done when it has a tender and delicate texture with no stickiness. Gauging that sweet spot can only be done by taste.

Sampling your pasta early on in the cooking process is critical. After about two minutes, grab a piece with tongs or a long fork, allow it to cool enough not to burn your mouth, and give it a taste. If it's not quite to your liking, try again — as frequently as every 15 to 20 seconds.

Also, remember that your fresh pasta will cook beyond the pot. Residual heat will continue the process even while you strain your noodles. And if you're serving with a sauce, you may want to drain a few minutes early, and then finish the dish by sautéeing pasta in the sauce.