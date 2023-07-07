The Trader Joe's Bread Brand That's Unexpectedly Related To Starbucks

Trader Joe's, much like Aldi or Costco, is known to rely upon third parties to manufacture their unique private-labeled products, which isn't a bad thing for consumers. Due to its business model, the company often supplies customers with a wide selection of high-end, name-brand products at a cheaper cost, all thanks to a packaging swap. The retailer is very secretive about which producers provide what, but sometimes an educated guess is all that's needed to ascertain where specific products originated, like when figuring out who's probably behind Trader Joe's brand pistachios. However, speculation isn't always required. In some instances, certain manufacturers have been confirmed. Either way, on rare occasions, these discoveries lead to unexcepted partnerships, which may also unveil some notable associations with other big-name companies, like Starbucks.

This happens to be the case when discussing Trader Joe's bread selection. Nonetheless, to say that the company's bread has a direct connection to the gigantic coffee corporation may be a bit of an oversimplification. Like most things, the facts are often more complex than initially meets the eye. Still, a roundabout link is there, all as a result of La Boulange's founder and prominent baker, Pascal Rigo.