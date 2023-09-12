Trader Joe's Best Fall Items Are All About Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice
Fall is the time for pumpkins; the gourds practically take over our lives both in and out of the kitchen. It's just as true for our favorite grocery stores as for Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes. And with Trader Joe's now rolling out its annual fall lineup, the fruit's ubiquity and versatility are front and center.
That's not to say other fall flavors don't have a place in this collection: A glance through the grocery chain's seasonal offerings highlights apples, caramel, cinnamon, maple, and other favorite harvest-time flavors to warm you up as the temperature drops. Some items, like the Pumpkin Pie Spice and Pumpkin Bisque, are returning autumnal favorites. Others appear to be making their TJ's debut.
As you bid farewell to sunglasses, board shorts, and coconut cold brew – and get ready to say hello to chunky sweaters and hot cocoa — here's how Trader Joe's is swinging into fall.
Pumpkin Pie Spice
Starting with the most basic and essential ingredient for this time of year, Trader Joe's is bringing back its Spices of the World Pumpkin Pie Spice. Featuring nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, lemon peel, and cardamom, this spice can help you bring the warmth of pumpkin spice to whatever food you like. A 1.8-ounce bottle sells for $2.99.
Fall Harvest Salsa
Fall flavors tend to be warm and inviting, but that doesn't mean they can't also have a bit of a spicy kick. The Fall Harvest Salsa introduces apples, pumpkin, and butternut squash into the mix. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips, or anything that needs some refreshing autumnal heat. You'll find it selling for $3.49 per jar.
Pumpkin Bisque
With the temperatures outside starting to take a dip, it won't be long until we're all in need of some hot soup to provide warmth and nourishment. TJ's hearty, creamy pumpkin bisque, flavored with fall spices, looks like it could be up to the task. One 25-ounce jar costs $4.99.
Greek Nonfat Pumpkin Yogurt
Priced at just 99 cents per 5-ounce cup, this Greek yogurt is made with real pumpkin purée. It also has nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves to give it that distinct pumpkin spice flavoring. Creamy and high in protein, it seems ideal for a fall breakfast or afternoon snack.
Creamy Toscano Cheese with Cinnamon
Speaking of creaminess, the chain grocer's Toscano cheese would likely be a welcome addition to any harvest-time snack tray. Trader Joe's has rolled out several variations of this particular cheese over the years, including wheels that have been drenched in syrah or chardonnay wines. Now, it's fall variation, dusted with cinnamon, is back, and it's selling for $10.99 per wedge.
Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites
Macaroni and cheese makes for a great combination already. Adding butternut squash's earthy warmth to the mix and having the beloved dish in bite-sized form turns this fall-themed comfort food into a party-ready appetizer. Made with cheddar and gouda, and featuring a lightly fried breadcrumb coating, they are selling for $3.99 per package.
Spatchcocked Sweet & Savory Chicken
Selling at $5.99 per pound, drenched in a maple dijon marinade, and seasoned with rosemary extract, this whole chicken seems primed to be a centerpiece for any fall meal. "Spatchcocked", for the uninitiated, is an old Irish term meaning "split down the middle." In other words, it has already been butterflied and is ready to put in the oven.
Pumpkin Spice Coffee
Few experiences are more satisfying during the autumn season than a nice, hot mug of coffee. Whether you take your cup of joe black or with a bit of cream and sugar, Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Coffee allows shoppers to satisfy their caffeine cravings with a bit of seasonal warmth. It's selling for $8.99 per tin.
Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage
Standing out among the current batch of seasonal items, Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage can be used in just about anything. Drink it straight, add some to your coffee or tea, or make a chai latte with it. No matter what satisfying beverages you have planned for yourself this fall, you can use this to imbue them with the flavor of pumpkin spice. The 32-ounce containers sell for $2.99 each.
The Gourd Tree Pumpkin Cider
Now it's time for the boozy fall treats. Hard ciders are often an essential part of autumn festivities. There are plenty of common flavors, from crisp apple to luscious pear. Pumpkin cider, however, may not always get the love it deserves. The Gourd Tree's pumpkin-forward spin on this fall libation is brewed in California and clocks in at 5% ABV. A six-pack sells for $9.99.
Pumpkin Spice Cream Liqueur
Also found in the alcohol aisle is Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Cream Liqueur. At 25 proof, it packs a decent punch. Whether you are drinking it on its own, giving your coffee a bit of an edge, or making any number of pumpkin cocktails perfect for fall, this liqueur could wind up being an essential part of your liquor cabinet this fall. One bottle costs $8.99.
Caramel Apple Mochi
The taste of caramel apples is intimately tied to the fall experience. If you've ever wished that they made it in the form of mochi ice cream — the beloved Japanese dessert — then you clearly are not alone. Enter Trader Joe's Caramel Apple Mochi Ice Cream, which is selling for $4.99 per box.
Maple Flavored Fudge
Finally, it's another fall treat, and it's one that brings all the hominess of maple in the form of decadent fudge. Rich and buttery, these craggy squares of Maple Flavored Fudge sell for $2.99 a box, and are yet another reminder that Trader Joe's doesn't skimp on its seasonal goodies.