Trader Joe's Best Fall Items Are All About Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice

Fall is the time for pumpkins; the gourds practically take over our lives both in and out of the kitchen. It's just as true for our favorite grocery stores as for Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes. And with Trader Joe's now rolling out its annual fall lineup, the fruit's ubiquity and versatility are front and center.

That's not to say other fall flavors don't have a place in this collection: A glance through the grocery chain's seasonal offerings highlights apples, caramel, cinnamon, maple, and other favorite harvest-time flavors to warm you up as the temperature drops. Some items, like the Pumpkin Pie Spice and Pumpkin Bisque, are returning autumnal favorites. Others appear to be making their TJ's debut.

As you bid farewell to sunglasses, board shorts, and coconut cold brew – and get ready to say hello to chunky sweaters and hot cocoa — here's how Trader Joe's is swinging into fall.