14 Things Jersey Mikes Employees Wish You Would Stop Doing

There are a lot of good things about working at Jersey Mike's. Aside from all of the delicious food you get to try and the free sub you get each shift, you also get to be part of a buzzy atmosphere and deal with (mostly) friendly customers who are just after a satisfying meal. However, no job is perfect, and one of the true facts about Jersey Mike's is that there are a few things that irk the employees to no end. Unfortunately, it's usually you, dear customer, that irks them the most, with a few things that you probably don't realize you're doing.

One of the key downsides to working at Jersey Mike's is that each sub is made to order, and this opens up a world of possibilities to annoy your server. From mishearing what they're asking you, to asking for irritating sub orders that take forever for them to make in the middle of a busy period, there are loads of ways that you can cause unintentional anger to the person who you're trusting to deliver your sandwich. There are also some things that are basic common sense, like mastering the process for picking up your online order to just not being plain rude, which can make their experience and yours better overall. Want to be a good customer? Here are the things you really shouldn't be doing at Jersey Mike's, directly from the mouths of the employees themselves.