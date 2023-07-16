Jersey Mike's 'Sub In A Tub' Is The Best Lunch Hack If Bread Isn't Your Thing
The sandwiches made at Jersey Mike's Subs have about 60 grams of carbs each, meaning that if you eat one sandwich daily, you're already getting about 20% of your daily carb intake. To get around this, you can skip the bread from sandwiches and opt for Jersey Mike's sub in a tub.
Although it sounds like a secret menu item, ordering a sub in a tub is actually common practice at Jersey Mike's. What it means is that the restaurant will give you all the fillings that go into your typical sandwich but without the bread. They'll just pile the fillings into a plastic container or tub and hand it over!
The carbohydrate range for Jersey Mike's breadless sub varies depending on which one you order. However, it typically hovers from 6-13 grams — far more reasonable than the whopping 60 grams of carbs that come in a regular sandwich!
How to order a 'sub in a tub' at Jersey Mike's
To order a sub in a tub at Jersey Mike's, the first step is to figure out which sub you want. You can get both hot and cold sandwiches this way.
For those on a low-carb diet, the lowest-carb cold sandwiches are BLT, Cancro Special, Pepperoni and cheese, Natural turkey, and Roast beef and provolone at 4-5 grams of carbs. Hot subs often pack twice as many carbs, except for the Reuben pastrami without the dressing. So, keep that in mind when placing your order. Once you've chosen your sub, request it as a sub in a tub to get a delicious tossed meal without the bread!
It's not just sandwiches you can order low-carb versions of at Jersey Mike's, either — the restaurant has some great low-carb options in its breakfast menu, too. For these orders, you won't want to ask for it in a tub since the breakfast options are technically not subs. However, if you tell the waiter to hold the bread, you'll get a similar result.
What other sandwich places offer 'sub in a tub'?
If you're interested in asking for a sub in a tub from places other than Jersey Mike's, you're a bit out of luck. Jersey Mike's has trademarked the term, so no matter how similar it is to other sandwich shops, you won't find it by the same name.
The good news is that you can still get similar menu items at other popular sandwich chains. At Subway, for example, you can order any sandwich as a salad. You'll get extra greens, and you can skip out on the carb-heavy bread.
At other places, such as Firehouse Subs, you can ask to have your sandwich as a salad or request no bread. That'll get you all the fillings without worrying about overdoing carbohydrates. Other sandwich shops are also offering gluten-free breads, which, although they're not carb-free, will help you forgo things like sugar and gluten that you'll find in your standard sandwich.