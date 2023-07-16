Jersey Mike's 'Sub In A Tub' Is The Best Lunch Hack If Bread Isn't Your Thing

The sandwiches made at Jersey Mike's Subs have about 60 grams of carbs each, meaning that if you eat one sandwich daily, you're already getting about 20% of your daily carb intake. To get around this, you can skip the bread from sandwiches and opt for Jersey Mike's sub in a tub.

Although it sounds like a secret menu item, ordering a sub in a tub is actually common practice at Jersey Mike's. What it means is that the restaurant will give you all the fillings that go into your typical sandwich but without the bread. They'll just pile the fillings into a plastic container or tub and hand it over!

The carbohydrate range for Jersey Mike's breadless sub varies depending on which one you order. However, it typically hovers from 6-13 grams — far more reasonable than the whopping 60 grams of carbs that come in a regular sandwich!