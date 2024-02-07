Chicka-Phila-Roni Is The Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Item You Need To Try

If you're a regular customer at any restaurant chain, you know there's a certain thrill in discovering a new secret menu item to try. In many places, their ordering hacks are made up by customers to make their food taste better. At Jersey Mike's, however, there actually is a secret menu. As a self-identified Jersey Mike's employee revealed on Reddit, there are several subs that the staff is trained to make and most customers don't even know they can order them because they're only listed on the website.

Sure enough, if you check it out, you'll see items that are left out of the printed menu. "The only reason they're left out of in-store menus is due to space constraints," the employee shared in the thread. "They're not (usually) as popular as some of our other items."

In a separate Reddit thread, another Jersey Mike's employee said there's also a discontinued menu item you can order called the Chicka-Phila-Roni. Despite its name sounding like another fast food chain, Chicka-Phila is just short for Chicken Philly, a type of sandwich similar to a Philly cheesesteak but made with chicken instead of steak.