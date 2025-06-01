The 14 Best Ways To Transform Leftover Rice

Leftover rice is one of those things that we always seem to have in the fridge, and that we never find a use for. Unless you're making fried rice, what do you actually do with it? It can be tricky to figure this out, and all too often, leftover rice gets thrown in the trash. We think this is a huge shame: Not only is leftover rice good to use for up to six days after being cooked if stored properly (contrary to the popular belief that it has to be thrown out immediately), but it can be used in a huge number of creative ways. Throwing leftover rice into a casserole, stuffing, meatballs, or even a frittata can give your meal way more bulk and stretch your ingredients further than you think they'll go.

It's also worth remembering that rice is a fairly flavorless starch, and this gives it a huge amount of flexibility to be used in ways you may not have thought of. For instance, we bet you never thought about turning your leftover rice into idli, tteokbokki, or pakora — but you can do just that in a few easy steps. Its neutral flavor also means that it's perfect in sweeter dishes, and you can even make ice cream out of it. We know — we were impressed too! Grab that container, and let's get started.