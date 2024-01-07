Put That Leftover Rice To Good Use And Add It To Homemade Ice Cream

When fluffy, tender white rice piled high in a bowl arrives at the table, most believe that not a single grain will be left at the end of the meal. But when it does, instead of making another batch of fried rice with the leftovers, churn it into a homemade ice cream. The food transformation will be a scoop of satisfying simplicity.

Finding creative, simple ways to reuse leftovers is a big key in avoiding food waste. While plain, cooked white rice might have a multitude of savory applications, taking those grains to the sweeter side, like with a homemade ice cream, can be quite satisfying as well.

Homemade rice ice cream starts basically as a rice pudding. Leftover rice is reheated with cream and sugar to make a base. As the rice grains plump, they absorb the sweetness and the richness from the cream and sugar. (The idea is similar to Philadelphia style ice cream, which uses just milk, sugar, and flavorings.) The velvety dessert is then blended to create a homogeneous texture, and it's frozen for a few hours to resemble ice cream.

Unlike the texture contrast in rice pudding, rice ice cream is better when well-blended and strained to remove any broken grains. The result will be each spoonful offering a creamy, luscious mouthfeel. But, an errant grain or two does not ruin the total enjoyment. Think of it like a sprinkle, just without the colorful whimsy.