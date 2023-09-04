Use Up That Leftover Rice And Treat Yourself To A Delicious Pudding

Let's face it: Plain white rice is one of those dishes that just tastes better when it's made fresh. Still, it can be easy to overestimate how much you need and make more than you intended, leaving you with a mound of rice remaining in the pot after dinner is over. That's why it's a good idea to have a couple of recipes on standby to make good use of that leftover rice. You could make gallo pinto, a Costa Rican staple served at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and of course, a solid fried rice recipe will always do nicely, but if you're looking for something a little sweeter, consider turning those leftover grains into pudding.

Rice pudding is an excellent way to put that leftover rice to use and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time. It's perfect for dessert or even first thing in the morning instead of regular boxed cereal for breakfast. And it's a fantastic gluten-free option for those who can't have flour-based treats.