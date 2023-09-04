Use Up That Leftover Rice And Treat Yourself To A Delicious Pudding
Let's face it: Plain white rice is one of those dishes that just tastes better when it's made fresh. Still, it can be easy to overestimate how much you need and make more than you intended, leaving you with a mound of rice remaining in the pot after dinner is over. That's why it's a good idea to have a couple of recipes on standby to make good use of that leftover rice. You could make gallo pinto, a Costa Rican staple served at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and of course, a solid fried rice recipe will always do nicely, but if you're looking for something a little sweeter, consider turning those leftover grains into pudding.
Rice pudding is an excellent way to put that leftover rice to use and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time. It's perfect for dessert or even first thing in the morning instead of regular boxed cereal for breakfast. And it's a fantastic gluten-free option for those who can't have flour-based treats.
From traditional to dressed-up
The perfect rice pudding is traditionally made from white rice. Cinnamon, milk, and sugar are also standard ingredients, with recipes varying a bit here and there aside from those basics. Some call for eggs and butter, but plenty don't, so it's easy to make it as a vegan dish by simply using non-dairy milk. Vanilla extract is another common ingredient, but don't fret if you're out — plenty of flavors will go well instead. Lime or lemon zest is one option. Or try nutmeg if you like. Raisins are also commonly used to introduce texture and flavor.
Chefs often rave over rice pudding as a comfort food and enjoy putting their own twists on it, such as topping it with jam or marmalade, custard, dates, or even a bit of ice cream. The options are almost limitless, with plenty of ways to dress the dish up for dessert, breakfast, or perhaps even an afternoon snack.
A (somewhat) nutritious hit
Despite its bad rap among those watching their carbs, rice is an energy-rich food with a fair share of nutrients. It's also an affordable ingredient that can be used in a surprising number of ways. So there's no need to second-guess steaming up a big pot and enjoying the leftovers as a pudding later on. As far as desserts go, rice pudding is a more nutritious option than most.
Whether you stick to the old-fashioned recipe or branch out in surprising ways, it's sure to be a hit that will have you craving more throughout the year. And, since it can be served hot or cold, rice pudding is also an excellent dessert to take to potlucks or enjoy on a picnic. It might be an unexpected treat, but it's also a potential favorite for just about any gathering, so it's doubtful that you will leave with any leftovers in tow.