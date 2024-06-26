For The Best Stuffed Cabbage Rolls, Opt For This Underrated Variety

Regardless of the season, there are certain recipes worth enjoying all year round. Next to spaghetti and meatballs, lemon chicken, and baked mac and cheese, stuffed cabbage rolls are a tasty, iconic dish that satisfies your recurring desire for meal nostalgia. If you've been hoping to recreate your family's generational cabbage roll recipe, there are certain ingredients you need in order to make a noteworthy version of this traditional dish.

In the most general sense, stuffed cabbage rolls are composed of ground beef, rich tomato sauce, white rice, and sturdy cabbage leaves. What makes a tasty, visually-appealing platter of stuffed cabbage rolls comes down to the central vegetable responsible for holding this entire dish together. With mindful preparation, cabbage rolls can be made with most cabbage varieties. However, if you're looking to make a supremely satisfying version of this classic meal, use savoy cabbage.

Unlike traditional green cabbage which touts thick and sturdy leaves, savoy cabbage has thinner, more delicate leaves. Savoy cabbage is easily identified by its vibrantly green wrinkled exterior and has a mild, earthy taste with just a hint of mellow sweetness. Savoy cabbage also has less of a bite than traditional green cabbage, making this variety perfect to use in your next batch of homemade cabbage rolls. Next to its versatile flavor, using savoy cabbage to make picture perfect cabbage rolls couldn't be easier.