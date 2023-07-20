The 10 Best Fast Food Tater Tots You Can Order Right Now

Crispy potatoes come in many forms: French fries, hash browns, waffle fries, and more. While all of these fried potatoes are undeniably tasty in their own special ways, it's the humble tater tot that's always in our hearts. It's easy to see why tater tots are so popular, as they embody everything we love about potatoes in a delectable bite-sized bundle. Crunchy on the outside with a soft and pillowy interior, tater tots are easily one of the best-fried finger foods that you can reach for.

Strangely, most fast food joints aren't cashing in on the beloved tater tot's lucrative potential. Instead, most of them rely on different styles of French fries — which can feel a bit uninspired and monotonous. Don't get us wrong: We love an order of curly fries now and then. But when we're in the mood for a crispy batch of tater tots, the pool of fast food options on the market can be surprisingly shallow. The good news is that we've taken the time to round up some of the best out there. From burger joints to pizza shops and 24-hour convenience stores with surprisingly fresh food, here are the 10 best fast food tater tots you can order right now.