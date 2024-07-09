It Turns Out Fried Cheese Curds Have Ancient Origins

Fried cheese curds are a beloved regional delight. If you've never had these poppable snacks, let's clear some things up. They're a quintessentially midwestern food created during the cheesemaking process. When milk curdles during cheesemaking, it forms chunks appropriately called curds. They can be eaten when plucked from the cheesemaking vat or deep-fried, and while the latter might seem relatively modern, it's not — it dates back to ancient Rome.

It's admittedly strange to think that even as we wander through a state fair enjoying a dish of fried cheese curds, we're doing something very similar to what ancient Romans were doing centuries ago, but that's pretty close to the truth. The Roman version of the dish was called globuli, and here's a fun fact: The ancient Greeks and Romans loved their cheese in all forms.

A version of cheesecake was served at the first Olympic Games in 776 B.C., and there was even an ancient god of cheesemaking. His name was Aristaios, and he was also said to be responsible for teaching humans how to keep bees, make honey, and also how to create olive oil. That's appropriate: As globuli has honey and oil as main ingredients, you could argue that fried cheese curds were thought to be a gift from the gods.