The Convoluted Story About How Baby Ruths Got Their Name

Though America has a lot of candy bars, there's only one we know of named after a successful athlete (unless there's a Leon "Milky Way" Roberts from football history that we're not aware of): The Baby Ruth. A mixture of peanuts, caramel, and nougat, Baby Ruth is one of America's oldest candy bars, initially hitting the market back in 1900, though under a different name. Surely, this must have been a case of slugger George Herman "Babe" Ruth marketing a candy bar after his popularity, right?

No, it was not; Ruth never received any money for the Baby Ruth name. How exactly is that possible? It's because the bar's manufacturer offered an official explanation that Baby Ruth is named after Ruth Cleveland, the daughter of former President Grover Cleveland. Ah, mystery solved, then! It's definitely not named after Babe Ruth and appropriating his name or anything; clearly, it's just a huge coincidence!

Or is it? While it can't be proven that Baby Ruth is named after noted baseball hall-of-famer Babe Ruth, there's significant evidence to suggest it was named after him and not the little-remembered deceased daughter of a president from 30 years before the candy bar's creation. The candy's manufacturer may deny it, but let's look at the facts, shall we?