The Discontinued Chocolate Bar With A Slightly Confusing Name

When you're craving chocolate, sweets like Hershey bars, Snickers, and Milky Ways are probably what come to mind. However, some of us might think of discontinued chocolate bars from bygone eras, instead. America has a long history of defunct candy bars, many of which were beloved favorites in their day (and are now sorely missed). One of these sweets is the Seven Up bar.

If the name has you thinking that this candy bar tastes like lemon-lime 7Up soda, think again. This chocolate treat, which was produced by the Pearson Candy Company, actually got its name because it was divided into seven squares, or "pillows," as the company called them. Each square was stuffed with its own unique filling, and the flavors would sometimes change, adding to the fun of eating this all-in-one candy.

The Seven Up bar debuted in the 1930s, and was quite popular during its lifetime. Sadly, in 1979, the candy bar was discontinued, due to trademark disputes with the soda brand American Bottling Company (the owner of 7Up soda, now called Keurig Dr Pepper). 7Up's origin story began in the 1920's, giving it seniority. Additionally, the cost to produce the chocolate bar had risen considerably, which also contributed to its demise.