Nestlé To Showcase A New Lineup Of Eco-Friendly Foods At Expo West 2023

It's 2023, and sustainable food is in. Many food trends for the year center around sustainable growing, harvesting, and distribution of food products.

Ethos named a whopping 10 food trends for 2023 that were based on sustainability, including the rise of Erewhon, a pricey but popular California-based grocery chain known for its all-natural, locally produced products. Plant-based fine dining options are on the rise as well, along with sustainably made wines and spirits and even cultivated meat, which grows biologically real meat by using animal cells. (It's essentially a way to produce meat without slaughtering animals.)

From removing plastic bags from stores to offering even more eco-friendly options, major brands are getting the memo and jumping on the sustainability bandwagon. In a Feb. 22 press release, Nestlé announced that several of its brands plan to showcase new, sustainably made food products at Expo West, a major food expo, in March.