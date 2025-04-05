You Can Still Buy This Beloved Vintage Candy Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a candy aisle filled with ever-evolving flavors and novelty mashups, Bit-O-Honey remains one of the quiet survivors. While some may classify taffy as one of the worst things to get while trick or treating, for others it's a childhood candy they didn't know still existed today. Either way, it's a piece of confectionery history that's still very much around — if you know where to look.

Bit-O-Honey first launched in 1924 through the Chicago-based Schutter-Johnson Company, hitting shelves as a segmented bar rather than the individually wrapped pieces more common today. In 2024, it officially joined the list of foods that have turned 100 — no small feat in a market constantly chasing the next viral sweet. The taffy has stood out for its distinct honey flavor, its chewy texture, and the use of real almonds. That formula has remained, even as the packaging and ownership changed over the years.

Bit-O-Honey candies are more often buried in a bottom bin or sold as part of a retro mix. Still, it's out there. Some of America's best old-school candy shops, like Candy Crate, continue to keep it in stock, and it's available in-store at major retailers like Walmart, Dollar General, and Walgreens. For anyone searching online, Amazon also sells bags of Bit-O-Honey.

