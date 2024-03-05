Tzatziki Vs Tahini: What's The Difference Between The Sauces?

There are a lot of sauces and dips around the world; every culture has its own version because dipping one food into another is a universal joy of the human condition. And in Middle Eastern cuisine, two dips prevail above all others: tzatziki and tahini. If you're unfamiliar with either, you might think the relatively similar names mean they're relatively similar products.

This couldn't be further from the truth. It's impossible to confuse tzatziki and tahini; not only do they taste radically different in both flavor and texture, but they look radically different, too, because they're not even made from the same base: Tzatziki is a Greek sauce made from cucumbers and yogurt, while tahini is made from crushed sesame seeds. Surprisingly, despite the differences, you'll still sometimes use them in similar situations, like as a condiment in a wrap or pita — just when you want a different spin on the same basic dish. At other times, though, their purposes are radically different.