15 Popular Dips From Around The World

Dips are a popular food worldwide — probably in part because this shareable food works as both an appetizer and a snack, making it useful in many different situations. Dips are excellent for social gatherings, from backyard barbecues to game nights to birthday parties.

These dishes come in many different forms. Some popular dips include sour cream and onion, spinach and artichoke, chili cheese, and seven-layer. Dips are also versatile; they can be served cold or warm, thick or thin, sweet or salty. You can eat dips with chunks of fluffy white bread, crispy tortilla chips, or crunchy carrots sticks.

Many dips enjoyed in the United States originated in other countries. Fresh guacamole was created by the Aztecs living in present-day Mexico, savory hummus was invented in the Middle East, and red marinara sauce — often enjoyed as a dip — is from Italy. But there are many other dips that you may not know. Let's explore delicious dips from around the world.