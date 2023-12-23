Skordalia: Greece's Garlic Potato Dip That's As Creamy As Hummus

Although the dish now known as modern skordalia couldn't have existed until at least the 16th century, the origins of the dish are much older than that. Ancient Greeks ate a dish called "skorothalmi", which is described as a bread and garlic sauce served with fish and vegetables, that was made with pureed almonds or walnuts and bread, instead of potatoes. The modern version, though, is now much more popular. The name itself seems to be a combination of the Greek word for garlic ("skordo") and the Italian word for "garlicky" (agliata), meaning the term itself is pretty accurate whether you're talking about the ancient or the modern version.

Today, skordalia serves as a dip in its own right, and also an accompaniment to proteins. Though this can be meats like goat, rabbit, or pork, the most common association is with fish, particularly salted cod. It's now so closely associated with Greek culture that it's one of the traditional foods eaten on Greek Independence Day on March 25.

Although you likely have had and now love the better-known Mediterranean dips, you should give skordalia a try. After all, if it's the national sauce of Greece, you don't want to miss out.