The Best Way To Store Sourdough Discard

Tending to beloved sourdough starters has become something of a pastime for many in the 2020s. Now that folks are returning to more outdoor, social hobbies, baking a weekly loaf may not happen as often as it once did. That said, sourdough starter discard still must be dealt with, so what is the best way to store this precious resource? The answer is to store it like you would the sourdough starter itself.

A clear, straight-sided container is perfect for the job. You can see into the container without having to open it, and the straight sides allow you to estimate the growth (or not) of the discard more accurately. The lid of this container should ideally allow for air circulation but keep pesky bugs out. If the lid is airtight, then "burping" the container by regularly releasing the buildup of gas may be necessary. But, to control this buildup of gas, you can store the container directly in the fridge, as the cold temperatures will slow down the activity of the microbes, reducing their carbon dioxide output. You may still need to burp the container once a week — the fridge merely slows down the respiration of the yeast, not stop it entirely.