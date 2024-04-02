The Absolute Best Method For Storing Homemade Sourdough Bread

Slices or loaves of sourdough bread that are wrapped or kept in a tightly sealed container should last up to three months while stored in your freezer. This means that when you're ready to eat your bread again — and perhaps make leftover bread and cheese patties – the bread will have retained most of its texture and flavor from when it was first baked. But before you can eat your sourdough bread, you'll have to defrost it first.

It may seem obvious to just let your sourdough bread sit on your kitchen counter and thaw. However, this can lead to your bread becoming stale. Instead, you should reheat your loaf, which will cause the crystalline structures in the bread to disintegrate after being impacted by the bread's water and starch molecules. Those crystalline structures make the bread tougher when they're intact. Once those structures are broken down, the bread will become softer again.

If you've frozen sourdough bread in individual slices, microwave the slices until they become tender — which should take between 15 and 25 seconds — or reheat them in the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for just five minutes. If you've frozen a whole loaf of sourdough bread, bake it in your oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 to 30 minutes, which should adequately thaw the bread.