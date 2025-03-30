For A Successful Sourdough Starter, Avoid This Type Of Flour At All Costs

At home baking exploded in 2020 when it felt like suddenly everyone got their own sourdough starter. The jars of bubbling yeast and bacteria munching away on flour were treated like people's pets — they were well fed and kept in perfect spots in the kitchen or fridge. Everyone had time to study up on exactly how a sourdough starter worked. We recently chatted with Sheena Otto, executive baker at Sheena's Cocina, about which type of flour to avoid for a successful sourdough starter.

"I wouldn't use cake flour," says Otto. "Because some cake flours are processed in ways to improve their performance in pastry making, but it hinders the sourdough process by killing off the active yeast that may have been in the flour." If you're unsure as to what type of flour you have at home, she tells us that "the cake flour will feel more powdery and soft and appear whiter in color." Compare this to all-purpose or bread flours which "will look slightly yellower, feel a touch coarser, and have a different smell," says Otto.