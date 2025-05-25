14 Of The Best Mix-Ins For Scones
Whenever you visit a coffee shop to get a morning cup of joe, I bet you can't stop yourself from buying a freshly baked buttery scone. Originally a British classic often served for afternoon tea, scones soon made their way to the US and eventually became a staple at cafes across the country. American scones are different from their British counterparts mainly because they are sweeter and more buttery. However, one dramatic difference between the two caught me off guard –- the sheer variety of American scone flavors.
As a chef who went to culinary school in the UK, I can proudly say that I've made and tasted plenty of scones. While I loved the traditional British variety, I often found myself wishing they had more flavor options. Thankfully, that changed when I tried the American version. The versatility of American scones and the flexibility to experiment with mix-ins inspired me to try various scone recipes with sweet and savory additions. I'm pretty stoked to say that all of them were a hit! Now I'm excited to discuss these fantastic mix-ins for scones with you, as they will definitely take your next batch of the crumbly baked treat to a whole new level.
1. Dried or dehydrated fruits
Coming back to traditional British scones, one of the most pervasive flavors available besides plain ones are those with dried fruits — particularly raisins or sultanas. But when it comes to adding mix-ins to American scones, there's no need to limit your options to these two. A massive variety of dried fruits complement sweet and buttery scones perfectly. Dried cranberries, cherries, apricots, dates, and figs are all great mix-in choices worth considering when you're making your next batch.
Besides dried varieties, you can use dehydrated fruits as they mix well with the scone dough without altering the texture of the final product. Dehydrated berries can add a pop of tartness that will break through the sweet flavor. Blueberry scones are luckily quite common, but you can positively experiment further with strawberries, raspberries, or even some lesser-known berry varieties. Lastly, don't stop there as you can definitely give other dehydrated fruits a shot. The possibilities include apples, pears, or even tropical varieties — like pineapples and mangoes. Just remember to mix these fruits in with the dry ingredients so they disperse within the dough evenly.
2. Candied fruits
Why stop at dried or dehydrated variants when you can mix in an even more elevated version of fruits into your scones? Behold, candied fruits. They are sugary, chewy, and can easily add some texture to your scones besides blending well with their flavor. Some great options include (but are surely not limited to): candied orange peels, lemon peels, pineapples, apricots, and figs. Moreover, although botanically a fruit but not used that way as such, you can also try mixing in some candied cherry tomatoes for a summery flavor twist into your scones. Trust me, the result is purely divine, even though it may not seem so from the get-go.
That said, I've often seen people forget that candied fruits are inherently excessively sweet. Adding them to your scones without adjusting the quantity of sugar in the recipe will leave you with sickly sweet scones, and probably a toothache. Hence, when using candied fruits as a mix-in, reduce the sugar in the recipe to ⅓ its original amount for better balance. Also, chop them into small bits before mixing them in with the scones, to get a similar amount in each bite. Lastly, don't stop yourself from mixing and matching, as a few varieties — like candied pineapples and lemon peels — work pretty well together.
3. Cheese
If you think about it, there's barely any food that cheese can't instantly elevate. In that case, why leave scones behind? Cheese is a great mix-in for scones, especially for anyone who is bored of the same old sweet versions. Although, bear in mind that since these scones will predominantly be savory, and since regular scones recipe usually contains a high amount of sugar, you'll need to cut that down significantly so it doesn't clash with the cheese. Only add one sixteenth the amount of sugar mentioned in the recipe so that the scones don't end up tasting like a weird sweet and salty amalgamation that's off in every way.
Besides that, using the right kind of cheese is also crucial, as varieties with a high water content can turn the dough mushy and ruin the scones' texture. So, stay away from cream cheese, ricotta, and mozzarella even if you love them to the core. Instead go for drier cheese options like mild or sharp cheddar, gruyere, aged gouda, or even parmesan. You can use the grated version for a more uniform flavor, or cut up a block into tiny pieces and fold those into the dry ingredients for little bursts of gooey melted cheese in the scones.
4. Cured meat
Do you find the combination of cured meats with flaky biscuits absolutely irresistible? Then, you're in for a treat with this one. Cured meats are a delicious mix-in option that will give your scones a savory and meaty twist so amazing that you'll wonder why you haven't tried this combination before. The best part about using cured meats is that there aren't any restrictions on what you can use.
So, go ahead and toss in some chopped bacon, ham, prosciutto, salami, or even pepperoni while rubbing the butter into the dry ingredients. If you instead prefer a spicy twist, try bits of chorizo. On the other hand, if you'd like your scones to have hints of both sweet and savory flavors, candied bacon is a great choice. Or even better, mix a few varieties together for a truly indulgent meaty delight. To elevate the flavor further, you can also add in some of your favorite cheese and herbs. Or, slice up baked scones and top them with herbed ricotta. Just keep in mind that even here, you'll have to lower the quantity of sugar to one sixteenth of the original.
5. Nuts
Nuts are an obvious mix-in for scones as their subtle earthy and, well, nutty flavor paired with their crunchy texture blends harmoniously with the sweetness and crumbly nature of these baked treats. Cashews, pistachios, walnuts, peanuts, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, and pecans are all great options. Moreover, you don't have to restrict yourself to using only one type. Since most of these nuts also pair well with each other, you can use a few varieties as mix-ins for your scones and create new flavor combinations.
Besides the variety, another great thing about nuts is that you can use them in different forms. Adding them as they are will surely make your scones taste great, but, to really make their flavor pop, I recommend using toasted nuts. Lightly toasted ones are the way to go, as excessively toasted nuts can be overpowering. To further take it up a notch, you can consider using candied nuts. Candied pecans, walnuts, and cashews, are all fairly evident choices, with my personal favorite being candied hazelnuts with a hint of nutmeg. But, you know what's even better? Candied nuts soaked in some bourbon, to add a nice boozy flavor that will effortlessly cut through the sugariness of the scone.
6. Chocolate
Being a pastry chef, chocolate is undeniably one of my favorite ingredients. So, I'm glad that this decadent creation makes a remarkably amazing mix-in for scones. Plus, what makes me come back to this combination even more is the freedom to pick your favorite type based on how sweet you'd want your scones to be. White chocolate clearly ticks all the boxes for those of you who don't want to skimp on sweetness. For folks who prefer something with a bit more depth, milk chocolate is the way to go.
The best one of the lot though is dark chocolate, as it keeps the sweetness at bay while being the most decadent. Or, go all out and use all three if you're having trouble choosing just one. I'd also suggest picking either chocolate chips or baking chocolate based on whether you want your scones to have little pieces or want them to have those gooey melted bits in between. Chocolate chips usually have added stabilizers, so they are more likely to stay intact, and hence, you shouldn't be using them if you want them to melt. For an ooey-gooey finish, chop up baking chocolate into chunks and use them as a mix-in for your scones. Regardless of which kind you use, you can mix them right in with the dry ingredients.
7. Herbs and spices
Looking for completely fuss-free mix-ins for scones that can also elevate their flavor by miles? A simple blend of herbs and spices can be your savior in this case. You can choose either one or use a combination of a few, depending on how you'd like your scones to taste. If you want them to stay primarily sweet, but would also like to add a spice that can cut through the sugary flavor, powdered cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, and cloves are all total game-changers. Mix your favorite one, or even a medley of them, with the dry ingredients, and then go on with the recipe.
Herbs, on the contrary, are a better option if you're looking to make savory scones. The best thing about herbs is that both dried and fresh ones work equally well as mix-ins. Oregano, thyme, basil, tarragon, rosemary, chives, and chervil, to name a few, are all fantastic choices. Since these scones will be savory you'll have to cut the sugar down to a minuscule amount as you would for any other similar concoction. In addition, remember to use dried herbs sparingly as they can be a bit too vibrant and overpowering.
8. Fresh fruits
Adding fresh fruits to scone dough is tricky territory. However, if you use the right techniques, they can really make your crumbly baked goodie shine. It's imperative to stay away from fruits with a high water content (yes, I'm talking about watermelon and cantaloupes). I'd instead recommend going for apples, bananas, pears, and plums. These varieties work not just due to their low moisture content, but also because their subtle flavor will gel well with the sweetness of the scones. You can also toss in a bit of powdered nutmeg or cinnamon to add a little oomph factor.
I'll also add here that it's technically not impossible to use certain fruits with a slight high water content — like mangoes and peaches. Having said that, you need to be extra cautious and remember a few tips to get rid of the excess moisture before adding them to the scone dough. Begin by patting these fruits dry with a paper towel and then dust them with a little flour before mixing them in with the dry ingredients. This will reduce the chances of your scones becoming extra moist.
9. Brined, dried, caramelized, or pickled veggies
If you want your scones to have a kick of umami, nothing beats brined, dried, caramelized, and pickled veggies as mix-ins. Honestly, your imagination is the only limit when picking one of these. Olives, capers, sun-dried tomatoes, pickled onions, caramelized onions — you name it — are all delectable options. So, choose one, or a few that work well together, and chop it up finely. Then, toss them into the dry ingredients before moving on with the rest of the recipe to prepare your scones. Once again, do not forget to add only a fraction of the amount of sugar mentioned in the recipe as otherwise, your scones will end up tasting horrid.
Also, you need to be extra cautious to not let any of the liquid from the brined, caramelized, or pickled veggies drip into the dry ingredients. The excess liquid will turn the flour goopy, which will eventually ruin the texture of your scones.
10. Seeds
It's sad that seeds are an often overlooked ingredient in the culinary world, especially amongst beginners. But I'm here to change that. Seeds are some of the best mix-ins for scones as they can truly elevate the baked good. As seeds are crunchy, they give scones a lovely texture that complements the baked goods' crumbly nature. Sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds are all common varieties worth considering. But if you're truly in the mood to experiment, you can also try a few lesser known options like nigella seeds or even caraway seeds.
A pro tip to make the seeds shine: Always roast or toast them before mixing them into the scone dough. Roasting enhances their flavor and also makes them crunchier. You can easily roast them in the oven, or toast them over low heat in a pan. When it comes to fresh pumpkin seeds in particular, I'd recommend popping them in the microwave for a lovely toasty finish. After your seeds are toasted properly, mix them into the dry ingredients so they can distribute evenly in the dough. You can also chop larger varieties like sunflower and pumpkin seeds before adding them to the recipe if you'd like.
11. Confectioneries
If you're making scones for kids, or you just plain prefer extra sweet ones (no one's judging!) go for confectioneries as mix-ins. Adding confectioneries like chocolate or rainbow sprinkles will also make your scones look pretty, which is a plus. There's no need to stop at different kinds of sprinkles though, as many other types of confectioneries work equally well. Some that I personally believe make scones taste divine are toffee bits, caramel bits, and nougat. Their robust sugary flavor with the slight lingering bitterness elevates the taste of the crumbly sweet treat exceptionally.
In case you're a budding pastry chef and have some praline bits or brittle lying around in your pantry, you can go ahead and add those to your scones, too. A piece of advice: When you're using toffee bits, caramel bits, nougat, or even praline bits and brittle, chop them up finely and toss them in some flour before mixing them into the dry ingredients. This will reduce the chances of them clumping while the scones bake. As far as sprinkles go, you can mix them as they are with the dry ingredients and continue with the recipe.
12. Edible flowers
Although underrated, edible flowers are great flavor enhancers. Hence, mixing them into your scones is a fantastic idea. They'll add delicate floral hints that you would've never thought your scones needed. Lavender is luckily quite pervasive in baking and it can definitely take the flavor of your scones up a notch. Also, it will make them smell incredible. Additionally, flowers like hibiscus, marigold, and rose work well too, but there are a few things you'll have to keep in mind while using them. First, ensure that the flowers you are using are edible, as marigold especially has certain varieties that cannot be consumed. The kinds you should go for are French, signet, or pot marigolds.
Second, be sure to only use the petals as the rest tastes bitter and will completely throw off the flavor of your scones. Lastly remember to use all these edible flowers (including lavender) sparingly as using too much will also end up making your baked goodie bitter. If you want to play it safe as far as the flavor goes but also want your scones to look pretty, consider using pansy petals as they have a very subtle flavor. In addition, mix the petals of any of these flowers with the dry ingredients gently to prevent them from wilting.
13. Cooked vegetables
Some cooked vegetables can work pretty decently as mix-ins for scones. The most common one of the lot which many of you may have already used is pumpkin puree. Besides that, you can also consider other pureed veggies with a similar texture like carrots and beets. However, since all of these have a slightly runny consistency, remember to reduce the amount of the liquid in your recipe by a quarter. Also, if you want your scones to taste savory, keeping the sugar content at just a couple of teaspoons will do.
However, pureed pumpkin, beets, and carrots will also work if you want your scones to be predominantly sweet. So when it comes to whether or not you should alter the quantity of sugar in the recipe, the choice is entirely yours. Some other options worth keeping in mind for non-sweet scone varieties are wilted spinach, zucchini, and cooked bell peppers. To further enrich the flavor of these crumbly treats, especially when using savory mix-ins, add in some of your preferred herbs or cheese, and mix everything well with the dry ingredients.
14. Sauces
While not a very popular mix-in option, certain types of sauces can definitely add pizzazz to your scones. Thicker varieties like pesto, cheese sauce, and tomato sauce tend to work the best as they won't mess up the texture of the scones with excess moisture. I'd recommend thickening tomato sauce and cheese sauce until they are highly concentrated as that will make their flavor pop even better in the end product. While using pesto, be careful not to add any of the excess oil, especially if you're using a store-bought variant. Too much oil can throw off the flavor balance and also turn the scones greasy and unpleasant to eat. Also, go easy with these sauces to avoid overkill.
Just as you usually would for scones that lean towards the savory side, add only a teaspoon or two of sugar to help them with browning. Additionally, mix the sauce with the wet ingredients rather than dry ones for a more uniform dispersion into the dough. Lastly, although these sauces are thick, it's still ideal to reduce the quantity of the liquid in the recipe to three quarters the original amount, just to be safe.