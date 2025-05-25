14 Of The Best Mix-Ins For Scones

Whenever you visit a coffee shop to get a morning cup of joe, I bet you can't stop yourself from buying a freshly baked buttery scone. Originally a British classic often served for afternoon tea, scones soon made their way to the US and eventually became a staple at cafes across the country. American scones are different from their British counterparts mainly because they are sweeter and more buttery. However, one dramatic difference between the two caught me off guard –- the sheer variety of American scone flavors.

As a chef who went to culinary school in the UK, I can proudly say that I've made and tasted plenty of scones. While I loved the traditional British variety, I often found myself wishing they had more flavor options. Thankfully, that changed when I tried the American version. The versatility of American scones and the flexibility to experiment with mix-ins inspired me to try various scone recipes with sweet and savory additions. I'm pretty stoked to say that all of them were a hit! Now I'm excited to discuss these fantastic mix-ins for scones with you, as they will definitely take your next batch of the crumbly baked treat to a whole new level.