How To Get Toasty Pumpkin Seeds In The Microwave

Pumpkin seeds are the perfect little snack that doubles as a simple topping for salads, soups, or a homemade trail mix. They're especially fun to have during the fall when pumpkins abound. Whether you're carving pumpkins for decoration or making a delicious homemade pumpkin soup, you don't want to let the seeds go to waste.

But after all that work cleaning out the pulp from the pumpkins, you want your toasted pumpkin seeds as quickly and as easily as possible. If you go the stove route, you'll have to keep a close eye as pumpkin seeds can easily burn if you don't keep watch and continuously move them around the pan. The oven works great for a well-toasted, flavorful result, but it will set you back almost an hour. But with the microwave, all you need is a bit of oil, seasoning, and a few minutes, and you can have delectable, toasty pumpkin seeds.