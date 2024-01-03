How To Get Toasty Pumpkin Seeds In The Microwave
Pumpkin seeds are the perfect little snack that doubles as a simple topping for salads, soups, or a homemade trail mix. They're especially fun to have during the fall when pumpkins abound. Whether you're carving pumpkins for decoration or making a delicious homemade pumpkin soup, you don't want to let the seeds go to waste.
But after all that work cleaning out the pulp from the pumpkins, you want your toasted pumpkin seeds as quickly and as easily as possible. If you go the stove route, you'll have to keep a close eye as pumpkin seeds can easily burn if you don't keep watch and continuously move them around the pan. The oven works great for a well-toasted, flavorful result, but it will set you back almost an hour. But with the microwave, all you need is a bit of oil, seasoning, and a few minutes, and you can have delectable, toasty pumpkin seeds.
Preparing fresh pumpkin seeds for the microwave
Make sure to properly clean the pumpkin seeds before roasting after you've scooped them out from the flesh. You'll want to separate any stringy pumpkin pulp from the seeds. You can do this by simply running the seeds under a stream of water or by soaking the seeds in a bowl of cold water. Move the seeds around in the water with your hands and remove them as they float to the surface.
After soaking and cleaning the seeds, make sure to pat them dry. You want them as dry as possible so they toast on all sides. And just as you would for sautéeing or oven roasting, make sure to toss the seeds in a neutral oil before putting them in the microwave. This will not only help to brown the seeds but aid in bringing out the robust flavor you'd get through a slow roasting method. You could even skip the oil and toss the seeds in another liquid, like lemon juice, for an acidic flair. Salt and season the seeds to your liking, and then they're ready for the microwave.
Microwave and enjoy your toasted pumpkin seeds
Start by microwaving the seeds for about two minutes in a high-powered appliance. Then, check the seeds for browning and stir them around for even toasting. If the seeds aren't quite there yet, you can microwave them for an additional minute at a time until they're golden brown. Now you have toasted pumpkin seeds at the ready for a multitude of uses.
If you're able to restrain yourself from snacking on the irresistible seeds as is, you can use them in your next meal. You may already know that pumpkin seeds make for the perfect crunchy addition to creamy butternut squash soup, but don't count them out on top of other sides and mains as well. Roasted or sautéed winter vegetables, like Swiss chard or kale, can always benefit from a texturally contrasting ingredient like pumpkin seeds once they're wilted. Or try leveling up your fish with a pumpkin seed-crusted salmon. You'll need your stove or oven to make these kinds of dishes, but not when it comes to toasting pumpkin seeds. Just turn to your microwave, and you'll have toasted pumpkin seeds ready in minutes.