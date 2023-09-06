Why You Really Shouldn't Be Using Chocolate Chips For Melting

Melting chocolate is essential in crafting chocolate-covered strawberries, nuts, pretzels, and marshmallows. It can also be drizzled on top of popcorn for a sweet-and-salty snack or transformed into a craggy bark with bits of candy and other ingredients sprinkled on or mixed in. However you choose to use it, heating the solid sweet can help turn it into something even tastier, but it's important to use the right stuff. Blocks or bars of chocolate are specifically designed to be melted down and used for other purposes. Some recipes that call for the bars recommend using a knife to cut the chocolate. Swapping these bulkier blocks for some chocolate chips may seem like it'll save you a step since they're already pretty small. However, not all chocolate is created equally; chips are prone to major melting mishaps.

For one thing, as Dr. Emma Davies points out in BBC Science Focus, a chocolate's cocoa butter content affects its ability to melt; chocolate chips generally contain less of this essential component, which increases the melting point and makes the process trickier. More importantly, chocolate chips also often contain stabilizers that make them a poor choice for melting. These stabilizers can create an uneven texture in the melted chocolate.