13 Ways To Thicken Tomato Sauce

Tomato sauce can instantly elevate any dish with its bright acidity. I'm sure we can all agree on that. Although many often confuse it with marinara, these aren't really the same things. Marinara is a thin sauce that can be used to top pizzas, whereas tomato sauce is a lot thicker and is used for meatier recipes like chicken Parmesan. Plus, unlike marinara, tomato sauce has to be cooked down to get that thick consistency. However, a common problem with most home cooks is that they usually don't have the time or the patience to let their sauce simmer for hours, which leaves them with a runny tomato sauce that lacks flavor.

I have been to culinary school and also worked as a chef, so I can't put enough emphasis on how important it is to cook tomato sauce down for the best flavor. Most restaurants usually let large batches of tomato sauce simmer for hours, and honestly, along with thickening the sauce, slow simmering also makes its flavor extremely rich. While cooking the sauce down to thicken it is the best way to go about it, it's also understandable that home cooks would rather prefer a quicker fix. Fortunately, there are plenty of other quick ways to thicken a tomato sauce without compromising its flavor. Let's explore all of them.