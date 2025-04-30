13 Ways To Thicken Tomato Sauce
Tomato sauce can instantly elevate any dish with its bright acidity. I'm sure we can all agree on that. Although many often confuse it with marinara, these aren't really the same things. Marinara is a thin sauce that can be used to top pizzas, whereas tomato sauce is a lot thicker and is used for meatier recipes like chicken Parmesan. Plus, unlike marinara, tomato sauce has to be cooked down to get that thick consistency. However, a common problem with most home cooks is that they usually don't have the time or the patience to let their sauce simmer for hours, which leaves them with a runny tomato sauce that lacks flavor.
I have been to culinary school and also worked as a chef, so I can't put enough emphasis on how important it is to cook tomato sauce down for the best flavor. Most restaurants usually let large batches of tomato sauce simmer for hours, and honestly, along with thickening the sauce, slow simmering also makes its flavor extremely rich. While cooking the sauce down to thicken it is the best way to go about it, it's also understandable that home cooks would rather prefer a quicker fix. Fortunately, there are plenty of other quick ways to thicken a tomato sauce without compromising its flavor. Let's explore all of them.
1. Toss in some cheese
Doesn't cheese make everything taste better? Well, it can surely make tomato sauce more flavorful along with thickening it. Soft cheeses like cream cheese and ricotta especially work well in this case, as they have a creamy texture that's good for thickening along with a neutral flavor. Using ricotta is also a great way to elevate a store-bought tomato sauce for added flavor, and cream cheese or mascarpone can work just as well. When using them to thicken a homemade tomato sauce, you can toss in either of the two options toward the end, once the sauce is mostly cooked and just needs to be simmered down. It's a good idea to whip the soft cheese before adding it to the sauce, to prevent lumps. Also, try to start with a small amount and gradually increase the quantity if need be.
My recommendation is to add just a little cheese and then let the sauce simmer for about 5 minutes, as that can go a long way in terms of thickening and flavor. Moreover, too much cheese can turn the sauce excessively creamy and take away its bright acidity. Alternatively, you can also use freshly grated Parmesan cheese the same way, instead of mild soft cheeses, if you'd like your tomato sauce to have an extra burst of umami to complement its natural acidic and tangy flavor.
2. Add mashed potatoes
Using mashed potatoes to thicken tomato sauce may seem odd, but it works surprisingly well. Mashed potatoes actually have the perfect starchy consistency to thicken tomato sauce without overpowering its natural flavor. To achieve a balanced flavor and the right thickness, it's important to use mashed potatoes that have a mild flavor, and try to use as little as possible. Using an excessive amount can turn your sauce starchy and sticky, and honestly, eating that won't be a pleasant experience.
You should start with a tablespoon of mashed potatoes for every cup of sauce. Once you've added the mashed potatoes, mix them in properly, preferably with a whisk as it will help break down any lumps, and let the sauce simmer for 2-3 minutes. If the sauce still seems a bit too runny after this, you can add a tablespoon more and repeat the process until you achieve the right consistency.
It's important to remember that even if the mashed potatoes have a subtle flavor, they may still mellow out the acidity of the sauce slightly. So, after using mashed potatoes as a thickener, I'd suggest tasting the sauce once it reaches the right consistency and adding more seasonings if the flavor seems flat. You can also use instant mashed potato flakes as they can thicken tomato sauce equally well.
3. Try cooked beans or lentils
Do you have a can of cooked beans or lentils lying around in your pantry just waiting to be used? If your answer is yes, this is the perfect time to put those cans to use, as although it may come as a surprise and somewhat of a shocker, both lentils and beans can thicken tomato sauce. Not just canned varieties though, you can even use beans or lentils cooked from scratch for the same. However, it is also essential to keep in mind that not all types of lentils or beans can work as effectively. Choosing the right type is crucial before adding them to your simmering tomato sauce.
When it comes to which beans to use, choose ones with a neutral flavor, the right starch content, and a creamy texture — like great northern beans, navy beans, or even cannellini beans. All these varieties break down easily, have a mild flavor that doesn't overpower, and also blend in better with the sauce. As for lentils, cooked red and yellow lentils are ideal for thickening a tomato sauce, again because of their neutral flavor and creamy texture. I'd suggest blending the lentils before adding them to the sauce for a smooth finish.
4. Add puréed carrots
Since carrots and tomatoes often go hand in hand, it's not surprising that puréed carrots can thicken tomato sauce. Some chefs actually recommend adding carrots to tomato sauce in any case, as they balance out the acidity with their mild sweetness; carrots can improve the flavor of the sauce, while also thickening it. However, many people often make the mistake of adding raw carrots to tomato sauce instead of cooked ones, which turns their sauce into a grainy, unappetizing mess.
Using raw carrots to thicken tomato sauce is a rookie mistake because unless they're cooked first, carrots will stay hard and fibrous, even if you grate or chop them finely. This makes it harder for them to mix in with the sauce seamlessly, which is why achieving a smooth sauce while using raw carrots is practically impossible. To make sure your tomato sauce turns out well, before using carrots to thicken it, make certain to boil and purée them into a smooth paste. Pre-cooking will also intensify their sweetness, which will better balance the tomato sauce's flavor. For a caramelized flavor and sharper sweetness, you can also roast your carrots in an oven or air fryer before puréeing them, instead of boiling.
5. Use a roux or a slurry
A roux and a slurry are both used to thicken various sauces, so it's obvious that they can help thicken tomato sauce too. Before getting into how they can do that, though, it's important to know the basics. For those unfamiliar with this, a roux is a thickener made by cooking equal parts of butter and flour, and is used as a base for French mother sauces like béchamel and velouté. A slurry, in contrast, is made by mixing a part of cornstarch with two parts of water and is a more commonly used thickener for sauces, both sweet and savory.
While using a roux, it's crucial to make it separately and only cook it until it reaches a blonde color — a darker roux won't thicken the sauce too well, and its nutty flavor may also overpower the tomato base. Once it's ready, add it to the sauce while it's simmering at low heat, ensuring you whisk it well to break any lumps. Similarly, for a gluten-free option, a cornstarch slurry is the way to go. You just need to mix cornstarch and water in a bowl, add it to the simmering tomato sauce, and see the magic happen. Be sure to let the tomato sauce simmer for 5 minutes after adding either, otherwise it won't thicken properly and may also end up tasting starchy.
6. Toss in some yogurt
You've possibly never thought of adding yogurt to tomato sauce, but, hear me out. Yogurt is thick, creamy, and without a doubt, delicious. It is also often used to thicken sauces and curry bases, especially in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisines. Since it's already used as a thickener, it's a no-brainer that yogurt can thicken tomato sauce, too. Although unconventional, using yogurt to thicken tomato sauce is definitely worth a try. Plus, you never know, you may be pleasantly surprised by how fantastic a tomato sauce with a dash of yogurt actually tastes.
Before using yogurt to thicken your tomato sauce, you need to keep a few things in mind, as yogurt and heat aren't exactly highly compatible. The first thing to be mindful of is to use the right type of yogurt. You should steer clear of low-fat varieties, as they're more likely to separate when exposed to heat than full-fat ones. Greek yogurt is ideally the best option, as it's thick and has a high fat content. If you don't have any of that around, you can also use full-fat plain yogurt. Next, remember to temper the yogurt with a bit of warm tomato sauce rather than adding it directly to the simmering sauce, as tempering the yogurt prevents it from a temperature shock that can cause it to curdle and separate.
7. Try a mashed eggplant
The fact that eggplants are fairly versatile and have the perfect texture to thicken tomato sauce is often overlooked. Plus, if you cook an eggplant the right way before adding it to the tomato sauce, it will also add hints of Mediterranean flavors while thickening. Firstly, it's a big mistake to boil an eggplant. Many home cooks do this to soften the flesh, but when eggplants are boiled, there's a high chance of them turning bitter. Adding that to tomato sauce will obviously ruin its flavor.
Instead, the best cooking method is to roast your eggplant. Roasting it, either in an oven or on a stovetop, will add a smoky flavor and also prevent bitterness. Once the eggplant has been roasted, you can remove the skin and mash the flesh, then add it to your tomato sauce towards the end, and let it simmer for about 5 minutes until the sauce thickens. It is also important to use it sparingly, as too much can end up overpowering the tomato base.
8. Breadcrumbs to the rescue
You likely already have breadcrumbs in your pantry somewhere, considering how often they're used in everyday cooking. However, it's possible that you haven't used them to their full potential so far. Besides binding meatballs and creating a crispy crust for casseroles, breadcrumbs can also be used to thicken tomato sauce. They soak up the excess liquid really well, plus their mellow flavor balances out the acidity.
You just have to be careful about the type of breadcrumbs you use. Using seasoned Italian breadcrumbs won't help as much as they are generally pre-toasted, which hinders their ability to soak up the sauce properly. Moreover, as the name suggests, these breadcrumbs also carry flavoring of their own, and all that excess seasoning can throw off the balance of flavors in your tomato sauce. Ideally, you should stick to plain, unseasoned breadcrumbs, as they're best at soaking up any excess liquid without masking the flavor of the sauce. If you don't have any at home just use crushed-up stale bread or even rolled oats, which can make for a healthy substitute for breadcrumbs. But be mindful of the amount you add, as too many breadcrumbs can turn your sauce pasty. Start with about a tablespoon for every cup of tomato sauce, add that in, and wait for the sauce to thicken. You can gradually add more if needed, but try not to go too overboard.
9. Use heavy cream
Most professional chefs would agree that there's nothing quite like heavy cream when it comes to thickening sauces. I second that, as heavy cream can indeed thicken tomato sauce very effectively. Moreover, since it has a high fat content, it is also less likely to separate when exposed to high heat. It's important to keep in mind, though, that while the chances of heavy cream curdling are low, it can still happen.
It mostly comes down to how and when you add it to the tomato sauce. Heavy cream should ideally be added to the sauce when it's simmering rather than boiling, as that reduces the chances of the scalding heat separating it. It's also a good idea to temper it with a bit of warm tomato sauce rather than dumping it directly in the simmering sauce, to prevent the chances of temperature shock, which can also cause it to separate. Also remember that unless you want your tomato sauce to be extra creamy, start with a minimal amount and increase the quantity gradually. If you want a vegan substitute for heavy cream that works equally well, you can consider coconut cream, but do keep in mind that it can alter the flavor of your sauce.
10. Add blended cooked onions
When thinking of ways to thicken tomato sauce, onions wouldn't naturally come to mind. Because they're usually added to recipes for their piquant flavor, most people wouldn't go beyond that when thinking of ways to use onions while cooking. However, although not a conventional way to do so, they can thicken tomato sauce really well.
Blended cooked onions add bulk to the tomato sauce, which helps it thicken up the same way any other thickener would. They also subtly elevate its flavor, and tomatoes and onions are a match made in heaven, so there's barely anything that could go wrong with this combination. Nonetheless, it is important to cook the onions to the right degree, as caramelized or overly browned ones can outshine the acidity of the tomato sauce and instead make it taste sweet. You may have heard the saying, "prevention is better than cure", and the same applies here. I always recommend cooking the onions only till they're translucent before blending and adding them to the tomato sauce, rather than adding overly dark ones and trying to fix the flavor after.
11. Toss in a bit of tomato paste
If you're looking for a way to thicken tomato sauce while also intensifying its natural acidic flavor, you should consider using tomato paste. Tomato paste is basically a thick paste made by cooking tomatoes at a certain temperature, which gives it a concentrated flavor. When added to tomato sauce, the intense flavor enhances the rich acidic and savory base, while also thickening the sauce effectively, thanks to its thick, paste-like consistency.
Tomato paste is generally available in both cans and tubes, and although they may seem the same, there is a difference between the two. The canned version is cooked at a higher temperature, which gives it a darker color, and once it's ready, manufacturers add citric acid to the paste to preserve it, which also gives it a pronounced lip-puckering flavor. On the other hand, tomato paste sold in tubes is cooked at a lower temperature and is instead preserved with salt, so you can expect a brighter red color and a slightly milder tart flavor. However, while using it to thicken tomato sauce, it really comes down to your preference. Since the sauce is already acidic, using either of the two works equally well. All you have to do is add it once the sauce is just about done, and let it simmer for a while until it reaches the right consistency.
12. Add some ground meat
There's no denying that some of us absolutely love meat, and prefer adding it to just about every dish possible. Fortunately for all meat lovers, you can actually thicken tomato sauce with it. The best part is, meat releases a burst of rich, umami flavor, which further enhances the tomato sauce.
Though adding meat to tomato sauce is great, it can lead to some mishaps if you aren't careful about a few things. First, it's imperative to choose meat with a higher fat content, as meat without enough fat will turn excessively dry and crumbly while it's simmering in the sauce. Try using ground beef or pork with at least 20% fat, or could consider ground sausage if that's what you prefer. Next, you must brown the meat first, and then add it to the tomato sauce for a richer flavor. Raw meat will thicken the sauce, but it will take a lot longer to cook, and won't have the same umami richness as browned meat.
13. Simmer it for some time
If you have some time and patience, there is really nothing better than simmering the sauce for an extended period. Cooking the sauce down eliminates excess liquid and also gives it a more pronounced flavor, as the seasonings get a longer time to meld and deepen within it.
Simmering at low heat is also a great way to give store-bought tomato sauce a flavor boost without adding anything. However, regardless of whether it's store-bought or homemade, you need to ensure that your tomato sauce simmers at the lowest heat possible, as high heat increases the chances of the sauce sticking to the base of the pan, which can cause it to burn. Also remember to stir the sauce at intervals, to further reduce the chances of it sticking to the base. If it's more convenient for you, you can also use a slow cooker for a few hours. Just remember to leave the lid ajar to let the steam escape.