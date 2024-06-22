The Difference Between Blended And Single-Origin Olive Oil

There was a time when the biggest olive oil choice was between regular and extra virgin, which depends on how it's pressed. These days, however, almost all decent bottles of olive oil are extra virgin, that is, pressed without any extra heat or chemicals. Instead, we're faced with the choice between blended oils and single-origin oils.

Think of single-origin olive oils like buying a bottle of wine from a specific winery and vineyard. Single-origin oils are made with olives grown on one farm or olive grove that are subject to the growing conditions at that one site. As such, the olives and their oil will taste different than olives grown elsewhere due to the climate, soil, and other growing conditions specific to that location. They can even taste different from year to year depending on the environment. In winemaking this is known as "terroir," but the concept is similar for olive oil. In fact a lot of vineyards also grow olive trees because they thrive in the same climates as grapes.

In addition to varying flavors and aromas in different bottles of single-origin olive oil, these varieties are also traceable, since the origin of the olives is right on the label. This is important if you're concerned about where your food comes from and whether it was ethically produced. It is also much less likely to be counterfeit olive oil since you know exactly where and when it was produced.