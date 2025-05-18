13 Genius Tricks To Make Cheap Whiskey Taste Better

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's pretty likely that you've had cheap whiskey at some point in your life. Although you can find reasonably-priced bottles of good whiskey in lots of places, including one award-winning brand that's pretty cheap at Costco, a lot of the time you're left with the bargain basement selection, which doesn't exactly thrill most people's taste buds. However, if you've ended up with a bottle of cheap whiskey, never fear. There are actually a load of different ways to turn that bottle of acrid, harsh-tasting liquor into something smooth and easily drinkable, and fool your friends into thinking that it's way more expensive than it actually was.

The methods you can use to go about this are pretty ingenious, too. A lot of the time, cheap whiskey can be improved by adding a few everyday ingredients to it, which you'll probably have sitting in your pantry. You can also soak certain items in your whiskey, like dried fruit or wood, which imbue it with a complex, mature flavor. Plus, you can transform whiskeys through the use of specialist equipment that's easily found online, which can bring out new flavor notes and profiles that make it taste like it was twice the cost. Grab your bottle, and let's get going.