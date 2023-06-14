It's A Total Waste Of Time To Make Your Own Vanilla Extract

When you're baking up some sweet treats in the kitchen, chances are you'll need to add in a little bit of vanilla extract. The flavoring is often found in dessert recipes and is used to amplify your treats' flavors. While it may be easy to buy a bottle of vanilla extract from the grocery store, you may be tempted to make your own. After all, vanilla beans are pretty easy to come by.

But before you dive headfirst into making the flavoring, you might want to reconsider the time and effort it will take. Plenty of recipes suggest that making some DIY vanilla extract is as simple as tossing a few vanilla beans into a bottle of vodka, then allowing it to rest for up to a year. However, this is actually an infusion – not an extract.

The actual process of creating vanilla extract is much more intensive and difficult to do at home. If you're looking for a pure vanilla extract flavor, you're better off buying a bottle at the grocery store.