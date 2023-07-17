Ginger Wine Is A Deliciously Spicy Drink Without Any Alcohol

If you're in the market for non-alcoholic drink options beyond the norm, we've got you covered. Let's talk about ginger wine. Contrary to its name, this flavorful beverage is void of any alcohol. (Although you can make an alcoholic version of this too by fermenting raisins and ginger.) Because of its lack of any spirits, some people choose to dub this beverage Ginger Pop instead, such as the authors of "The East Indian Cookery Book." No matter its title, ginger wine still packs a refreshingly spicy bite thanks to the heavy ginger element which makes it a good substitute for other cocktails. (Looking at you, Moscow mule.)

Since ginger wine is not actually, well, wine, what's in it? Aside from containing a large amount of ginger, this beverage is also packed with Eastern spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and nutmeg. Top it with some spicy chiles, refreshing lime juice, and caramelized sugar, and you've got one of the most unique and flavorful beverages around.

Thanks to its many fresh ingredients, ginger wine is the perfect cure for common illnesses, and is commonly indulged in to ward off sickness. But aside from its many benefits, it also just tastes really good. This spicy, syrupy mix, is a good choice for fans of piquant treats like chamoy-covered candies. If that sounds right up your alley, let's talk about how you can make ginger wine at home.