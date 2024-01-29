How A Pool Noodle Can Help Organize Your Kitchen Drawers

Ahh the pool noodle. Weapon, megaphone, and play-safe flotation device extraordinaire for children. But as it turns out, pool noodles are not only for children, and not only for use in swimming pools: They're also the kind of noodles you'd want to have in your kitchen.

It might seem unexpected, but with a little creativity, there are a whole host of useful things you can do with a pool noodle in the kitchen. One simple example that demonstrates how versatile they can be is when it comes to organizing your kitchen drawers. Many people will have a cutlery organizer in their cutlery drawer, and many people who don't have an organizer that fits *perfectly* into the drawer will appreciate the small, but painfully regular, annoyance of having the organizer rattle around every time you open the drawer, promptly disorganizing everything else in there. Enter, the humble pool noodle.

Simply measure the length of the space left in the back of the drawer behind your cutlery organizer, then cut off the same length of the noodle. Seeing as you're already in the kitchen, use a kitchen knife to slice through the noodle (but give it a quick clean after). Then, wedge this between the utensil organizer and the back of the drawer. Next time you open the drawer? Blissful silence.