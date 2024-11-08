The Easy Parchment Paper Hack For Organizing Your Kitchen Drawers

Are your kitchen drawers a chaotic mess of cutlery, utensils, and gadgets? Disorganized spaces make everything take longer, but it's hard to make yourself get things in order when you know that means doing a bunch of math, going to the store to buy cubbies, getting home, realizing you suck at math, and going back to the store to exchange things. That's why you need this parchment paper hack from lifestyle content creator Payton Leihgeber.

Start by placing a piece of parchment paper roughly the size of (but bigger than) your empty drawer inside it. Costco's Kirkland brand works well for tasks like this because it's easy to write on, but you can use any brand big enough to do the job or tape together a couple of smaller pieces. Once you get the parchment to lay flat, mark along the edges as needed and cut the parchment to size. It's helpful to write the actual dimensions on it, especially the drawer height, and a name for the drawer if you have more than one.

Then, roll or fold your parchment and cart it to the store with you to use as a template for the various cubbies and organizers. This hack helps you measure and visualize your layout without having to do math or draw diagrams neither you nor anyone else can understand because you've got the artistic ability of a parakeet with paintbrushes affixed to its wings.