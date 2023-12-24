The Napkin Holder Hack For Perfectly Organized Cutting Boards

Cutting boards are one of the most used tools in any kitchen, but it's not always obvious where to store them. Unless you have a custom cabinet designed with space to slide a cutting board in vertically, it can be hard to find just the right place to store a couple of hunks of plastic or wood. It's doubly difficult if your kitchen is small because every inch of space is accounted for. If you're having trouble figuring out where to store your cutting boards so that they're out of the way but also easy to access, all you need is a sturdy napkin holder.

Napkin holders are designed for the light job of corralling square paper napkins, but many models are quite sturdy and can handle storing at least two cutting boards vertically. The key is looking for designs with strong arms and a heavy base. With an inexpensive napkin holder, you can store your cutting boards in any vertical space that's available in your kitchen.