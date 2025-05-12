How Long Can You Keep Fresh Seafood In Your Fridge?

The ideal way to consume seafood is to catch it, then eat it. Preferably as fast as it takes to say that sentence. Like Anthony Bourdain once said, food tastes better with sand between your toes. Sadly, since life isn't fair, spending your days fishing and eating what you catch right there on the shore is not feasible for everybody. This is why we have refrigerators and take time to make sure grocery store seafood is fresh.

How long can your seafood last in the fridge, though? It's fair to wonder. While the majority of your supermarket haul can hang out in the fridge, freezer, or pantry for a while, fish is sort of like buying a car. The second your fishmonger hands you a filet, it's depreciating. If you've gone to the trouble of thoroughly checking the fresh fish at the supermarket, you want to make sure that effort is rewarded with a good dinner, right? Here's a handy guide to the fridge life of some fresh seafood.