14 Mistakes Almost Everyone Makes With Scallops

Scallops are a classy choice. These bivalve mollusks contain within them a perfectly formed chunk of meat, which you can typically find on the menus of high-end bistros and restaurants worldwide. But part of the reason why scallops are so prized (and expensive) in eateries is because restaurateurs often have the skill to cook them way better than home chefs do. Scallops are deceptively tricky to cook and can be overdone in a matter of mere seconds, becoming rubbery and almost inedible. The fear of this, however, can often lead people to undercook them, again leaving them tough and lacking in texture.

Scallops can also be pretty hard to sear effectively due to their high moisture content and the high heat needed — and it can be difficult to know exactly which flavor complements them best. And all of these things are dependent on you buying the right scallops in the first place, which can be more complicated than it seems. These errors, however, can be avoided with a few simple tips and tricks, and before you know it, you'll be making restaurant-quality scallops in the comfort of your own home.