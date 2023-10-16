The Science Behind Why You Shouldn't Freeze Live Lobster

Lobsters — whichever type you're eating — are one of the few proteins we typically cook while still alive in America. Hey, gotta get them as fresh as possible, right? And couldn't you supercharge this process by freezing them while they're still alive? After all, everyone knows they go toxic when they die before being cooked, so isn't this a natural evolution in the process?

No, it is not. Food safety isn't the problem at all here; that thing you've heard about lobsters going toxic due to stress hormones when they die (meaning you can't kill them before cooking them) is totally made up. The issue with freezing lobsters — whether alive or not — is primarily due to food quality and food science reasons: freezing lobster while raw (whether alive or not) leads to serious issues in texture and getting it out of the shell. You don't want to freeze them uncooked to keep yourself healthy; you want to do so to save yourself time and effort.