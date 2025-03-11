5 Ways To Tell If That Grocery Store Seafood Is Actually Fresh
When it comes to buying seafood at the local grocery store, freshness is everything. But how can you tell if the fish or shellfish you're picking up is truly fresh or past its prime? To get expert insight, Daily Meal spoke with Robert DiGregorio, the director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, the largest fish market in the United States, to learn what shoppers should look for when selecting the best fish and shellfish. Your safety could depend on it.
One major red flag? "Don't buy scallops sitting in a milky puddle," DiGregorio warns. While a little natural moisture can be expected, excess liquid that looks cloudy or milky indicates that the scallops have been treated with preservatives, like sodium tripolyphosphate. And that's just the beginning of DiGregorio's advice.
Carbon monoxide means faux freshness
Another important factor to keep in mind when buying seafood is whether it has been treated with carbon monoxide. While it might not seem like an issue initially, this common industry practice is often used to disguise fish that isn't as fresh as it appears. "Customers should avoid anything that has been treated with carbon monoxide; I have run into this with certain markets' tuna and mahi," Robert DiGregorio says.
Carbon monoxide treatment is primarily used to maintain the bright red or pink color of fish, making it look fresher than it actually is. "Carbon monoxide on its own doesn't harm the fish, but it's typically used to 'cover up' bad fish and make it look appetizing," DiGregorio explains. While the fish may appear fresh, the treatment can mask signs of spoilage, such as browning or discoloration. To ensure quality, always ask if the seafood has been treated or opt for suppliers that guarantee untreated, naturally fresh fish.
Shellfish safety
When shopping for shellfish like clams and oysters, paying attention to their appearance can help you avoid buying seafood that is past its prime. According to Robert DiGregorio, one major red flag is shellfish that look too open. "Stay away from shellfish that are gaping at you. What's more ideal is if clams and oysters are tightly closed and surrounded by ice," he advises.
Live shellfish naturally keep their shells shut when they are fresh and healthy. If a clam or oyster is gaping open, it may be dead, which means it is no longer safe to eat. While some shellfish may open slightly due to handling, a simple test can help determine if they are still alive — gently tap the shell. If it doesn't close up in response, it's best to pass. Not only will they probably taste funky, but they could pose a health risk.
Spotting bad shrimp
When selecting shrimp at the grocery store or seafood market, appearance and smell are two key indicators of freshness. Robert DiGregorio warns against purchasing shrimp that show certain signs of spoilage. "Shrimp should not have any trace of an ammonia smell and should not have any brown or black spots on them," he explains.
A strong ammonia odor is a clear sign that shrimp are past their prime. Fresh shrimp should have a clean, slightly salty, ocean-like scent. Additionally, dark spots or discoloration on the shells can mean the shrimp are beginning to break down or have been improperly handled. To ensure the best quality, look for shrimp with firm, translucent flesh and a mild, fresh scent.
Along with choosing the best shrimp, it's important to know when your shrimp is cooked properly. This alphabetic trick works as an easy guide – your shrimp is done when it's the shape of a letter C.
Whole fish freshness indicators
When buying whole fish, appearance and texture are critical. Robert DiGregorio tells Daily Meal, "Whole fish, generally speaking, should have nice clear eyes and red gills, and they are firm to the touch." Cloudy or sunken eyes are a sign the fish has been sitting for too long. If the gills look brown or slimy, it's best to steer clear.
"If you are unable to touch the fish before you purchase it, you should at least be allowed to smell it — fresh fish will have a pleasant smell, fresh, and a little salty like seawater," says DiGregorio. Trust your senses and avoid anything that doesn't look or smell as fresh as it should.
Quality swordfish
Swordfish is a popular choice for seafood lovers, but picking a fresh cut requires a keen eye. According to Robert DiGregorio, "When shopping for swordfish, it's important to look out for a tight red bloodline, and no green around the skin." The bloodline — the dark red streak running through the fillet– should be a deep, rich red. The fish is likely past its prime if it appears brown or dull. If you're unsure, your best bet is to pass on anything that looks iffy.
High-quality swordfish should have firm, moist flesh with a slightly shiny appearance. If it looks dry or has a mushy texture, it could be less than fresh. For the best quality, buy from a reputable fishmonger and opt for swordfish steaks cut fresh that day. When you are making a swordfish recipe like this spicy charcoal-grilled swordfish steak, you'll be sure to taste the difference.