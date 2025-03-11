5 Ways To Tell If That Grocery Store Seafood Is Actually Fresh

When it comes to buying seafood at the local grocery store, freshness is everything. But how can you tell if the fish or shellfish you're picking up is truly fresh or past its prime? To get expert insight, Daily Meal spoke with Robert DiGregorio, the director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, the largest fish market in the United States, to learn what shoppers should look for when selecting the best fish and shellfish. Your safety could depend on it.

One major red flag? "Don't buy scallops sitting in a milky puddle," DiGregorio warns. While a little natural moisture can be expected, excess liquid that looks cloudy or milky indicates that the scallops have been treated with preservatives, like sodium tripolyphosphate. And that's just the beginning of DiGregorio's advice.