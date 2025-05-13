Inside The Trump Family's Eating Habits
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration's newly appointed health secretary, publicly scolded President Donald Trump for his "really, like, bad" eating habits. But are his kids following in the 78-year-old president's fast-food-feasting footsteps? The leader of the free world and father of five's less than healthy culinary choices may or may not have rubbed off on his family members. From the Diet Cokes to the pairs of Big Macs, there's a lot going on behind the scenes at the White House kitchen and beyond.
President Trump owns 22 dining establishments, including the sophisticated Jean-Georges, which is run by two-Michelin-starred chef and namesake Jean-Georges Vongerichten, so he clearly enjoys food. But his family isn't always ordering off the establishment's fine dining menu. First lady Melania Trump and RFK Jr. have been working together to improve the president's diet beyond his staples, and we wish them luck. Stick with us as we delve into the first family's eating habits and share the gritty details with you. Here's the inside scoop on the Trump family's eating habits.
The president is a fast food junkie
Trump Sr. really likes his fast food. He's a faithful patron of counter service establishments like Burger King, KFC, and Domino's Pizza. "It's great stuff," he told Anderson Cooper, but apparently, the golden arches are tops in the president's book. In fact, his favorite meal consists of Big Mac and Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, fries, and a vanilla shake. Wow, this is definitely a super unhealthy McDonald's order, but his loyalty to Mickey D's stems from more than just greasy eats. He appreciates the corporation's dedication to cleanliness and the fact that it provides good jobs for America's working class.
Even Donald Jr. partook of a fast food meal aboard Air Force One with his dad — this time on the way to Madison Square Garden last November. And seriously, who can forget the time Trump worked the drive-thru and fry cooker at a Pennsylvania McDonald's while on the latest campaign trail? The culinary debauchery doesn't stop there. Trump ordered 14 pizzas during his 2024 criminal trial in New York from the Pie Guy Pizza, including all the typical toppings, like cheese, pepperoni, and sausage.
Smoothies are the first lady's go-to breakfast of champions
While the president is munching away on Egg McMuffins, the first lady has some other ideas about what fuels a body. In an interview with Refinery 29, Melania Trump said, "Well, in the morning, every morning, I have a smoothie with a few ingredients and a lot of vitamins in it — it's very healthy." Her go-to recipe does offer tons of nutrients. This power-packed daily starter likely keeps her energy levels up for what we can only guess is a grueling schedule for the president's wife.
Mrs. Trump mixes fresh, organic veggies like spinach, celery, and carrots, plus fruits like blueberries and apples, orange and lemon juice, fat-free yogurt, olive oil, and flax seeds together to satisfy her morning ritual. The concoction is loaded with minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium, while flaxseeds are a terrific source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fiber — and you can eat them without changing up your meals. Superfoods like blueberries pack a wholesome punch with vitamins C and K, plus they contain more antioxidants than most fruits and vegetables.
The president guzzles up to a dozen Diet Cokes a day
In addition to high-calorie drive-thru fare, the president has an obvious affection for Diet Coke because, well, he reportedly drinks a 12-pack every day. Although the restaurant BLT Prime is now closed, its servers were required to ask the president if he wanted this soda with or without ice. But that's not all. Simply pouring the drink required an arduous seven-step process. Eating out isn't the only time Trump partakes in this popular sugar-free soft drink, either. The waiters in the White House residence always bring him a Diet Coke after he's settled in for the evening.
Coca-Cola released an 8-ounce glass bottle of Diet Coke to commemorate the 47th president's inauguration. While the company has done this for several presidents, we can only assume the glee Trump got from having his own custom label. Don't look for them on the shelves of your local grocery store, though. These limited editions were only distributed to inauguration events and the White House. There are some things you should know about this soda before you follow in the president's footsteps, like the fact that Diet Coke could damage your teeth.
Daughter Ivanka Trump eats 30 grams of protein (or more) per meal
In an Instagram post, President Trump's daughter Ivanka shared her protein intake with her horde of followers. She stated that she eats between 30 and 50 grams of protein in every meal — and it's working for her. The blonde beauty mentioned that she's never been stronger, and this 43-year-old mom of three's remarkably toned figure is proof in the pudding that it works. Ivanka's celebrity trainer, Sandy Brockman, also recommends that the president's eldest daughter eat 20 grams of protein every two to three hours to fuel her five core workouts: deadlifts, squats, hinges, presses, and pull-ups. With this grueling exercise routine, her dramatic increase of this nutrient in her diet does make sense to us.
The former presidential advisor didn't always pack in the protein. In her 20s, Ivanka gorged on carbs like pasta or — just like her dad — pizza. Her perspective on healthy eating changed when she became a mom, and we can't think of a better reason to clean up your diet than the kiddos. There are some protein sources you may want to avoid if you're inspired by Ivanka's success, such as farmed salmon and grain-fed beef.
Son Donald Jr. is a well-known carnivore
It's no secret that 47-year-old Donald Trump Jr. loves his meat. The president's first son is a self-proclaimed "regular guy" who loves the outdoors, fishing, and hunting, as demonstrated by his lifestyle brand Field Ethos. This passion project features this carnivore's notorious red-meat language, and it seems like what he harvests doesn't always end up a trophy, after all. And why not give venison a try? This underrated meat is typically less expensive during autumn, due to deer season. Donald Jr. and his kids, Chloe and Spencer, whipped up a hearty venison fry with biscuits and gravy. Yum!
Of course, that's not the only time this meat-loving dad cooked for the family. On Father's Day, he grilled up beef, chicken, and seafood from American farmers via the company Good Ranchers, and well, Donald Jr. munched on a marmot while visiting Mongolia. This die-hard carnivore also claims to have eaten 4 pounds of red meat in a day. Maybe that's why this avid outdoorsman also supports banning "fake" meat.
Daughter-in-law Lara can't get enough radishes
Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law (his son Eric Trump's wife), has an obsession with radishes. She keeps a ziplock baggie full of these root veggies in the fridge for easy-access snacking anytime. These brightly colored root veggies tout a spicy, peppery taste. They also have few calories, a low glycemic index, and loads of health benefits. Radishes are rich in vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, and vitamins C and B6 and antioxidants like catechin. They are also rich in glucosinolates. This chemical compound may help you manage your blood sugar levels, and surprise! You can even eat the greens, so add them to your salad or mix them up in your smoothie for a nutrient boost.
Like most moms, the president's daughter-in-law is concerned about the challenges of the American food system, and makes an effort to set a healthy example for her children, Eric and Carolina. To follow through with that goal, in addition to radishes, she also keeps fresh fruit like apples on hand as well as a stocked supply of other wholesome snacks, such as string cheese and natural peanut butter.
The president likes his steak cooked well done
When it comes to steak, everyone has their personal preferences, but burned and topped with ketchup? That's something the president doesn't share with every steak-obsessed American. Anthony Senecal, Trump's former butler, told The New York Times that the president likes his steaks extremely well done. Rumor has it that this finished product is like a rock. Yikes. We don't recommend making this mistake when you order your next steak. The overly charred meat may increase your risk of cancer.
One of his favorite steakhouses was likely BLT Prime, where table 72 was reserved strictly for POTUS and his family — and the occasional close confidante, of course. According to restaurant staff, Trump always had the same thing: shrimp cocktail to start, a well-done steak, a side of fries, and a Diet Coke chaser. But don't think any old cut of well-done beef will do. Not for the president. Trump once questioned former executive chef Bill Williamson as to why his dining companion's steak was larger than his. That's when the chef switched from POTUS' typical bone-in rib-eye or filet mignon to a whopping 40-ounce tomahawk. Geez, Mr. President. Where's the beef?