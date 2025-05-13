Inside The Trump Family's Eating Habits

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration's newly appointed health secretary, publicly scolded President Donald Trump for his "really, like, bad" eating habits. But are his kids following in the 78-year-old president's fast-food-feasting footsteps? The leader of the free world and father of five's less than healthy culinary choices may or may not have rubbed off on his family members. From the Diet Cokes to the pairs of Big Macs, there's a lot going on behind the scenes at the White House kitchen and beyond.

President Trump owns 22 dining establishments, including the sophisticated Jean-Georges, which is run by two-Michelin-starred chef and namesake Jean-Georges Vongerichten, so he clearly enjoys food. But his family isn't always ordering off the establishment's fine dining menu. First lady Melania Trump and RFK Jr. have been working together to improve the president's diet beyond his staples, and we wish them luck. Stick with us as we delve into the first family's eating habits and share the gritty details with you. Here's the inside scoop on the Trump family's eating habits.