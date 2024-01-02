Radish Greens Are Totally Edible. Here's How To Prepare Them

Radishes can be a delicious choice for salads, nachos, or grain bowls, adding color and flavor to the final dish. Their leaves are edible, too, and pack a hefty nutritional punch. A handful of radish greens provides 12% of the recommended daily vitamin C intake, 8% of the recommended daily amount of vitamin A, and quite a lot of iron, calcium, and B-complex vitamins. You'll also get large doses of quercetin, an antioxidant with cardioprotective, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer effects.

These nutritious greens can taste pretty amazing, depending on how you prepare them. They're a great addition to pasta dishes, stir-fries, soups, curries, pesto, and everything in between. You can also mix them into smoothies or use them as a substitute for lettuce in salads, sandwiches, or grilled turkey wraps. For a quick snack, drizzle them with a bit of olive oil and balsamic vinegar, add a pinch of salt, and top with grated parmesan.

When preparing radish greens, there are a few things to remember before you start cooking. For starters, you'll want to snip the greens and store them separately immediately — they tend to wilt quickly. You should also rinse them thoroughly to remove any dirt or grit (you may even want to dunk them in water before drying).