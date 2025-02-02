Donald Trump's Super Unhealthy McDonald's Order, Explained
Donald Trump's campaign diet in 2016 was anything but balanced. As former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski detailed in his book "Let Trump Be Trump," the businessman-turned-politician routinely ordered a staggering meal from McDonald's: two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate milkshake. Even though he skipped the bread and fries, the meal still packed at least 1,880 calories — far more than the average adult should consume in a single meal.
Nutritionists have criticized this combination, noting its alarmingly high saturated fat, sodium, and cholesterol levels. The Filet-O-Fish sandwiches alone contribute nearly 40 grams of fat, while the Big Macs add a hefty dose of processed ingredients and salt, all on top of a sugar-laden milkshake. While Trump may have seen skipping the bread as a way to lighten the load, the meal remained a nutritional minefield.
Interestingly, Trump's fast-food preferences weren't just about convenience — they were tied to a deeper concern. His fear of being poisoned reportedly influenced his diet, as he believed fast food offered consistency and safety through standardized preparation. This preference extended into his presidency, where he once asked White House staff to replicate McDonald's burgers. However, no amount of replication could erase the unhealthiness of his campaign trail staple.
A campaign powered by drive-thru stops
Trump's McDonald's order is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his campaign eating habits. According to Corey Lewandowski, Trump frequently relied on fast food as a primary fuel source. McDonald's, KFC, pizza, and Diet Coke formed the unofficial "food groups" on his private plane. These choices may have been convenient for a packed schedule, but their nutritional impact was hard to ignore.
When it comes to former presidents' favorite foods, Trump's diet marked a stark departure from his predecessors. His food choices sharply contrasted with Obama's health-conscious habits, which prioritized fruits, vegetables, and only the occasional cheeseburger. Nutritionists noted that while the campaign trail might justify the periodic indulgence, Trump's eating habits — including regular fast food consumption — leaned far from moderation.
The health concerns tied to Trump's diet persisted beyond the campaign. In 2019, he made headlines for hosting the Clemson Tigers football team with a fast-food banquet featuring McDonald's, Wendy's, and Domino's. While the gesture may have resonated with his populist image, it also spotlighted his reliance on calorie-heavy, ultra-processed foods. Trump's fast-food habits remain a striking example of how convenience often trumps health, even in the highest offices.