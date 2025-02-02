Donald Trump's Super Unhealthy McDonald's Order, Explained

Donald Trump's campaign diet in 2016 was anything but balanced. As former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski detailed in his book "Let Trump Be Trump," the businessman-turned-politician routinely ordered a staggering meal from McDonald's: two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate milkshake. Even though he skipped the bread and fries, the meal still packed at least 1,880 calories — far more than the average adult should consume in a single meal.

Nutritionists have criticized this combination, noting its alarmingly high saturated fat, sodium, and cholesterol levels. The Filet-O-Fish sandwiches alone contribute nearly 40 grams of fat, while the Big Macs add a hefty dose of processed ingredients and salt, all on top of a sugar-laden milkshake. While Trump may have seen skipping the bread as a way to lighten the load, the meal remained a nutritional minefield.

Interestingly, Trump's fast-food preferences weren't just about convenience — they were tied to a deeper concern. His fear of being poisoned reportedly influenced his diet, as he believed fast food offered consistency and safety through standardized preparation. This preference extended into his presidency, where he once asked White House staff to replicate McDonald's burgers. However, no amount of replication could erase the unhealthiness of his campaign trail staple.