Autumn Is The Best Time Of Year For Eating This Underrated Meat

We all know that fruits and vegetables are seasonal, but did you know that meat can be seasonal, too? Not only is meat's popularity often periodic, with turkey sales rising around Thanksgiving and the same goes for ham during the holidays, but the quality of the meat is seasonal as well. Growth and mating cycles influence when meat is in its prime, such as with wild birds — spring is great for eating ducks and geese because they often breed and feed at that time. These combined factors of popularity and quality determine the best season for different meats.

One meat that sees less incorporation into dishes but is worthy of your attention is venison, and there's no better season to try it in than autumn. It's a rare meat because some types of deer are protected and venison requires a USDA inspection before it can be sold. However, it becomes more widely available during the fall, which in turn makes it cheaper, too. Additionally, during the autumn, venison tastes better and is of higher quality.